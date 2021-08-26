Tourism Fiji Names 9thWonder Agency its Digital AOR

Considered one of the happiest countries in the world, Fiji is best known for its people. While its 333 islands offer breathtaking beaches, award-winning resorts and spas, and adventure activities, the popular destination sets itself apart from other tropical paradises with the hospitality of local residents and the warmth and happiness they ensure every traveler feels while visiting their homeland.

As the new partner, 9thWonder will apply its strategic focus to develop messaging, find travel-ready audiences through its ConsumerX targeting, and execute on its digital marketing expertise to encourage North American travelers to plan and book their post-pandemic Fiji vacation. Through a targeted digital ad campaign, 9thWonder will help travelers get a glimpse of the happiness, adventure, and relaxation that await just an easy, overnight flight away.

"It is no surprise that COVID-19 has greatly affected the travel and tourism industry," said Ruth Daly, Regional Manager of Tourism Fiji. "We knew we needed a strategic partner that could help us navigate the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic, and 9thWonder is without a doubt that trusted partner. Our North American visitors are so important to us and to the Fijian economy, and 9thWonder has that creative lens and strategy that will help drive excitement for future travel"

The "Find Your Bula" campaign includes an interactive quiz that provides travelers with a travel itinerary matching their preferences for optimal happiness. The campaign plays off of the Fijian greeting "bula" – a term with many meanings including hello, happiness, good health, and the energy of life. Travelers interested in taking the quiz or learning more can do so at fiji.travel/findyourbula.

The addition of Tourism Fiji to 9thWonder's roster of clients further defines the agency's deep bench of travel and destination experience, having worked with Legoland Resorts, Energy Corridor, Heavenly Ski Resort, Tahiti Tourisme, WEHO Design District, City of El Segundo and Los Angeles World Airport (LAX).

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Tourism Fiji to help drive anticipation and excitement for the reopening of Fiji," said Scott Thaler, chief marketing officer, 9thWonder. "It's certainly been a roller coaster of a year, and we know people are itching to get away. Fiji is truly the perfect post-pandemic vacation as it is—and has always been—the ultimate travel spot for natural social distancing."

For more information about the "Find Your Bula" campaign, please visit fiji.travel/findyourbula. For more information on 9thWonder, please visit 9thwonder.com.

About 9thWonder

9thWonder is a minority-owned independent marketing agency comprised of diverse thinkers committed to harnessing the power of difference. 9thWonder has offices spanning North America, South America and Asia, with capabilities including: brand strategy, media planning, creative, research, digital strategy and development, public relations, social media and more. With clients across a wide-range of industries, 9thWonder knows how to market to a diverse America and generate real marketplace results.

