Tourism In Puerto Rico Continues Making Great Strides As Summer Travel Season Approaches

"We continue to make great strides because we implemented a comprehensive strategy that has secured a speedy comeback for the Island," expressed Carla Campos, Active Executive Director of PRTC. "As a result, we can announce that an incredible amount of cruise passengers are expected in May and June, air capacity figures will equal those from 2016 by the Fall, and occupancy remains strong as renovated hotels continue opening their doors. These milestones couldn't have been achieved without Governor Ricardo Rosselló's leadership and the immense support from the private tourism sector. We're continuing to receive thousands of visitors and at this pace, our summer months look very promising."

Major milestones important for leisure and business travelers include:

Cruises : Just last week, the Island received 17,000 cruise passengers in one day. With an expected arrival of 131,000 passengers in May and 131,000 in June, Puerto Rico is headed toward an incredibly strong Summer. The cruise industry has seen growth this year with 14 vessels homeporting – four more than last season – including Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas, the Windstar Pride, Silverseas Silver Wind and Viking Sea. The 2018/2019 cruising season is expected to witness a record-breaking 1.7 million passengers, which is expected to generate roughly $250 million in revenue for the Island.

By the Fall, seat capacity for air access is expected to be back on par with levels from this time last year, when tourism was at its peak. At this rate, has recovered at a faster pace than destinations that have gone through similar situations. Growth is driven by newly established routes and frequency, in addition to larger aircrafts resulting in higher seat capacity. Hotels : Currently, there are over 130 hotels operating, with over 11,500 rooms available. Between 3,500 and 4,000 more rooms will be added to that inventory when renovations are completed. The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, El San Juan Hotel and the St. Regis Bahia Beach will be opening their doors come October. Looking ahead, the PRTC reports that 28 new properties, totaling 1,300 additional rooms are under construction at the moment. Some of the new hotels in the pipeline are the ALOFT San Juan Convention Center, ALOFT Ponce and Four Seasons Cayo Largo Resort, among others.

The PRTC announced that the Island was ready to receive travelers by December 20, 2017 and leisure travelers have been visiting and enjoying tourism hotspots all around the destination since. Additionally, hoteliers, restaurants, attractions, artisans, tour providers and guides have been benefiting from the increase in leisure travel consistently since the destination opened its doors for visitors. The comprehensive recovery strategy and aggressive marketing plan rolled out by the PRTC and the private sector have paved the way for an accelerated recovery and comeback validated by steady growth indicators.

The PRTC is committed to continuing to work alongside its private sector partners who have demonstrated increased confidence in the Island to achieve continued major milestones throughout the year. With summer right around the corner, Puerto Rico is ready to enchant visitors. The Island is offering great summer deals at SeePuertoRico.com/en/promo.

For more information including details on open attractions, accommodations, Puerto Rico's most popular restaurants and more, visit SeePuertoRico.com. And, for information on other Island updates (related to hospitals, ATMs, supermarkets, etc.), visit http://status.pr/.

