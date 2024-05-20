Tourism Malaysia Appoints Trove as its Public Relations Agency for North America

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism Malaysia has announced the appointment of Trove Tourism Development Advisors as its Public Relations Agency for the US and Canada.

With the goal of enhancing Malaysia's awareness in the North American market and fostering tourism arrivals from this region, Trove will spearhead creative campaign ideation, consumer and trade media relations, influencer partnerships, digital marketing, event collaborations, and crisis communications.

Mr. Akbal Setia, Vice President, Americas at Tourism Malaysia, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Trove on this initiative. Their proven track record and innovative, digital-savvy approach align perfectly with our goals to showcase Malaysia's unique offerings to the North American audience."

Mr. Danny Cohanpour, CEO of Trove, said "We are excited to partner with Tourism Malaysia to drive awareness among US and Canadian travelers. Malaysia is such an amazing destination for all types of travelers, from nature enthusiasts to adventure seekers, gastronomes, wellness enthusiasts, and more."

Leveraging Trove's expertise in tourism marketing and media, this alliance will focus on expanding awareness and engagement, enhancing media partnerships, and introducing innovative influencer partnerships to attract more visitors to Malaysia. The strategic partnership between Tourism Malaysia and Trove Tourism Development Advisors will facilitate the implementation of strategic direction to Tourism Malaysia towards Visit Malaysia Year 2026 under the theme Malaysia: A Culturally Rich and Sustainable Destination.

About Tourism Malaysia:

Tourism Malaysia, also known as the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, operates under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. Dedicated to promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination, Tourism Malaysia plays a vital role in the international tourism landscape. The upcoming Visit Malaysia Year in 2026 will highlight the sustainability of the nation's tourism industry, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's website: www.malaysia.travel and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Trove:

Trove Tourism Development Advisors ("Trove") is a leading tourism strategy and marketing agency headquartered in New York and London. With a focus on developing tourism awareness and arrivals from key source markets, Trove's Marketing and Media Team brings extensive experience in collaborating with tourism boards worldwide.

For more information, visit Trove's website: www.trovetourism.com

