Tourism Malaysia Presents "The Malaysia Mix:" A North American Campaign Celebrating Malaysia's Uniquely Diverse Tourism Experiences

Malaysia's First Campaign in North America since 2017

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism Malaysia invites North American travelers to experience "The Malaysia Mix," a new campaign crafted just for them. Embracing rich diversity at every level, the campaign features captivating videos that showcase the unique blend of nature, cuisine, luxury, and cultural experiences found across the 13 states of this Southeast Asian destination.

Melaka River Walk in Malaysia

Targeting modern travelers looking for dynamic experiences post-pandemic, this campaign is Tourism Malaysia's first in North America since 2017. This digital-exclusive campaign will appear on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

"We are thrilled to present the diversity of our country to U.S. and Canadian travelers in this compelling way," said Linawati Ismail, Deputy Director, Americas of Tourism Malaysia. "Choose Your Malaysia Mix" reimagines experiences for US and Canadian travelers beyond the standard Southeast Asia trip. With new experiences we are offering, travelers from the US and Canada are able to explore all 13 states with ease, discovering a rich mix of cultural exploration, adventure, natural beauty, and diverse cuisines along the way."

The Malaysia Mix uses a vibrant series of advertisements to demonstrate Malaysia's incredible diversity, presenting Malaysia to North American travelers as a once-in-a-lifetime destination offering multiple unique experiences within a single trip. Set apart from previous initiatives, the Malaysia Mix celebrates travel beyond Kuala Lumpur, inviting tourists to explore the lesser-known wonders of Malaysia and expanding their view of this dynamic destination for North American audiences.

The campaign highlights the breadth of offerings in this unique, multicultural destination with many adventures. Infused with the traditions and flavors of three large ethnic groups, Malaysia has something for everyone. Discover over 200 snorkel and dive sites, encounter rare wildlife including endangered orangutans, and explore UNESCO World Heritage Sites—a truly unique mix.

One of the main videos features a unique soundtrack created by New York City-based musician Malik Abdul-Rahmaan, who created the tracks by remixing classic Malaysian songs taken from records he purchased on a recent trip to Malaysia.

For more information on The Malaysia Mix, visit: www.malaysia.travel/explore/choose-your-malaysia-mix

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture (MOTAC) Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nation's tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

