Tourism Simcoe County gears up for busy summer months

MIDHURST, ON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Tourism Simcoe County extends a warm invitation to explore its diverse region this summer with unique activities and diverse experiences that will satisfy everyone.

In anticipation of the bustling summer months, Tourism Simcoe County has produced a captivating video that showcases the essence of the region. From thrilling outdoor adventures to the charm of agritourism to the rich culture of its many communities, the County of Simcoe promises visitors an unforgettable journey. Whether it's mountain biking through epic trails, spending a relaxing day at the spa, paddling through a river or connecting with local communities, the County of Simcoe has something for everyone.

The video can be viewed here: 'Experience Simcoe County This Summer'.

Throughout the summer, the region comes alive with events. Indulge your taste buds at lively food festivals, lace up your sneakers for exhilarating races and fitness challenges, or spend some time exploring bustling outdoor markets. The County of Simcoe invites to you create memories that will last a lifetime.

Plan your summer adventures by visiting Tourism Simcoe County's event page here.

Thanks to the County's 2024 Tourism, Culture and Sport Enhancement Fund, $400,000 has been allocated to support tourism-related initiatives. This investment ensures that the County of Simcoe continues to thrive as a destination of choice for hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

The County of Simcoe is composed of 16 member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.

