Tourism Spending In Oregon Experiences Eighth Consecutive Year Of Robust Growth

"From destination marketing to regional investments in tourism and matching grant programs, everything we do at Travel Oregon is aimed at improving the lives of all Oregonians," said Todd Davidson, Travel Oregon CEO. "This report affirms the impact of our mission - to drive economic development, enhance communities and create jobs through tourism in every corner of the state."

The report, which provides detailed estimates of statewide, regional and county travel impact, includes the following findings:

Visitors to Oregon generated $11.8 billion in revenue for the state in 2017. This represents a 4.7 percent increase in spending in real dollars compared to the previous year and marked the eighth straight year of growth.

generated in revenue for the state in 2017. This represents a 4.7 percent increase in spending in real dollars compared to the previous year and marked the eighth straight year of growth. Last year, Oregon destinations hosted 28.8 million overnight visitors, with hotel room revenue throughout the state increasing by 8 percent.

destinations hosted 28.8 million overnight visitors, with hotel room revenue throughout the state increasing by 8 percent. Domestic visitor air arrivals to Oregon increased by 5.5 percent over the previous year.

increased by 5.5 percent over the previous year. The travel industry added more than 2,700 new jobs in 2017, a 2.2 percent increase over the prior year, bringing total statewide travel industry jobs to 112,200.

Secondary impacts from the re-spending of travel-generated revenues by businesses and employees were equivalent to 58,300 jobs in 2017, with earnings of $2.8 billion .

. The travel industry's gross domestic product was $5 billion in 2017.

in 2017. The travel industry is one of the top three export-oriented industries in rural Oregon counties.

The findings reported by Dean Runyan Associates confirm the economic significance of the travel industry in Oregon. To read the full report, including specific regional and county breakouts, go to Industry.TravelOregon.com/EconomicImpact.

