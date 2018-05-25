Tourisme Montréal launches its Never Grow Up communications platform in Toronto and New York

The excitement is palpable throughout Montréal. After a memorable year of festivities in 2017, the city remains an immense playground where anything is possible. The cityscape has been transformed by ambitious projects such as the illumination of Jacques-Cartier Bridge, Cité Mémoire, one of the world's longest circuits of outdoor projections, and Village au Pied-du-courant, a riverside space that offers exceptional views of the international fireworks competition, as well as the AURA show at the Notre-Dame Basilica.

Tourists are invited to share Montréal's endless enthusiasm for outdoor events, which include several admission-free festivals, circus performances at Jardins Gamelins, the Mile End Ex emerging music festival, which takes place under an overpass, and the fast-growing Mural urban art festival.

A campaign was developed by lg2 (creation) and Touché! (media) to launch the platform, which includes a short film about a circus artist who flies over the city. Set to a song by Half Moon Run, it shows Montréal from a whole new angle. The film is available here.

Other components of the campaign include outdoor signage featuring some of Montréal's most interesting places, targeted videos, branded content and urban art created by visual artist Roadsworth. To complete the ecosystem, there is also a creative field activation consisting of 12 bicycles whose wheels light up and become animated illustrations when they circulate throughout the city.

"The talent of Montréal's artists is truly inspiring. Tourisme Montréal believes that any representations of the city must be as creative as the people who live here. Montréal is more colourful, vibrant and fun than ever!" said Danièle Perron, Vice-President, Marketing, at Tourisme Montréal.

Montréal's playground is officially ready and open to everyone. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

