Tourisme Montréal launches Montréal Destination Specialist certification for travel trade professionals from around the world

MONTRÉAL, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Tourisme Montréal is introducing the Montréal Destination Specialist Program, an online training resource that provides travel trade professionals with information about the city and its must-see attractions. After completing the program, which is currently offered in French and English, participants receive a certification that remains valid for a two-year period.

Tourisme Montréal's goal is to create business opportunities for travel professionals while generating maximum economic benefits and tourist traffic across the entire region. The program provides an overview of valuable tools such as videos, infographics, interactive maps, downloadable resources and websites. Travel agents who take the training will be better ambassadors for the destination.

"Montréal is a city that never stops—and this is truer than ever in 2019! We specifically created this program for travel professionals employed by distribution networks and tour operators around the world. Our aim is to help them sell the destination and keep their knowledge of the city up to date," said Yves Lalumière, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tourisme Montréal.

The new program reflects Montréal's status as a major tourist destination and the substantial increase in international visitors coming to the city. With more connections linking Montréal with emerging markets such as Asia and Mexico, Tourisme Montréal plans to translate the program into other languages. "As a champion for the destination, Tourisme Montréal believes we should capitalize on this growth which justifies the creation of such a certification program," said Mr. Lalumière.

For more information about the program and its five modules, visit https://www.mtl.org/en/montrealspecialist.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. The organization leads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a quality experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Uniting more than 900 tourism professionals, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. This year, Tourisme Montréal is celebrating its 100th anniversary. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

