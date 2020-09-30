TourismStrong Project Comes to Apple, Spotify With New Podcast Release

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly followed grassroots travel and tourism recovery initiative, The #TourismStrong Project, announced today that its popular video interview series Path to Recovery is now available on podcast Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and on Google Podcasts.

The #TourismStrong Project was created in one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, New Orleans, Louisiana. Project Founder Marica Mackenroth Brewster felt compelled to initiate a positive response to the pandemic while helping those devastated in the travel and tourism industry stay connected, find resources, support their communities, and stay stronger together.

"The #TourismStrong Project is a purely volunteer initiative, and all involved are diligently working to help create a path to tourism recovery. Due to its need, the #TourismStrong Project has attracted inquiries and help from across the globe, and we are incredibly proud that so many people are joining us to create positivity and hope," says Brewster.

Known for rolling out educational and aspirational content on its social media and on TourismStrong.com, its main piece of content has been an video series called Path to Recovery, which focuses on the stories and experiences of attractions, convention and visitors' bureaus, and the faces behind the businesses as they continue to work to keep their businesses afloat since travel came to a halt due to the pandemic.

Path to Recovery volunteer host, Apryl Chapman Thomas, is a feature writer for Southern Hospitality Traveler Magazine and is known for the @southerntravelinggal Instagram handle. Guests on the show include experts from destinations and attractions in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

By bringing the video series to audio, #TourismStrong aims to give a broader audience access to innovative ways to achieve growth, gain ideas to make necessary changes while transitioning through Covid-19, and stay connected to others in the industry during this devastating period in tourism.

For information, call Ethan Rodrigue at 985.302.0159 or email [email protected].



About: #TourismStrong emerged in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as a space for the tourism industry to come together and provide hope for one another in what would become the industry's most historic downturn to date.

SOURCE The #TourismStrong Project