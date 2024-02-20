Tourist Trolley Emerges in Minneapolis to Combat Lagging Tourism
20 Feb, 2024, 19:53 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis is the 4th worst city in post-pandemic recovery. Can the new Minneapolis Trolley Tours help rebrand a struggling Minneapolis as a "safe place with fun things to do?"
Years after the pandemic and social unrest, and currently beset by high crime, Minneapolis is struggling:
Out of the vacuum a new tourist trolley is reshaping perceptions downtown. "[Minneapolis Trolley Tours] is the best thing for downtown since they built US Bank Stadium," said Sam Turner, owner of Nicollet Diner a new restaurant and entertainment complex in Minneapolis.
How is that?
Minneapolis Trolley Tours:
"It is a game changer and has completely revitalized our Bed and Breakfast business," says Norman Kulba proprietor of 300 Clifton B&B. The owners of Minneapolis Trolley Tours are hospitality veterans and know first hand how Minneapolis has struggled with safety and the perception of safety. The new trolley is now a welcoming and reassuring symbol in downtown neighborhoods.
Beyond optics, in the past six months since its inception, Minneapolis Trolley Tours drew thousands of visitors into Minneapolis. The Candlelight Ghost Tour is the most popular and has already grown a cult following. Ghost aficionados have come from around the country specifically to experience the acclaimed ghost tour.
Minneapolis impacts the broader state and region. A vibrant and flourishing Minneapolis is the gateway for tourists into the rest of the state, and sets the tone for the Midwest. Minneapolis Trolley Tours is quickly reshaping perceptions of the city
