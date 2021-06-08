Tourists Can Now Step Inside the Story of a True Event Written by Bestselling Authors as They are Guided Through Top Destinations Across the Globe on New Mobile App BARDEUM

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Museum Edutainment's new mobile app BARDEUM: DON'T JUST SEE THE SITES; STEP INSIDE THEIR STORIES, visitors can go beyond dry boring facts on tiny plaques at museums & historical sites and step inside educational & entertaining stories. Guided by the world's best storytellers, users become part of intrigues, deceptions, and fascinating events of the past.

The next generation of tourism experiences 2021 include:

Step back in time at the Roman Colosseum with Blood & Sand on the BARDEUM Mobile App Step back in time to the Circus Maximus with The Charioteer on the Bardeum Mobile App

LONDON – Available

St. James's Park – Death of a King: The Path to Execution transports visitors back to the 30 th of January 1649 , as King Charles I was paraded through the park to his execution at Whitehall . Written by historian and best-selling author Lord Charles Spencer ( Killers of the King ) and narrated by actor Anthony Howell ( Selfridges ).

Park – transports visitors back to the 30 of , as I was paraded through the park to his execution at . Written by historian and best-selling author Lord ( ) and narrated by actor ( ). Hyde Park – The Great Exhibition, written by Sunday Times bestselling author Elizabeth Macneal ( The Doll Factory ) and narrated by actress Tuppence Middleton ( Downton Abbey ), takes visitors back to the opening day of the Great Exhibition in 1851.

– written by bestselling author ( ) and narrated by actress Tuppence Middleton ( ), takes visitors back to the opening day of the Great Exhibition in 1851. Kensington Gardens – Tales of a Mistress in the Georgian Court, written by BBC historian Tracy Borman and narrated by actress Flora Montgomery , allows visitors to travel back to 1734 and become walking companions to Henrietta Howard , mistress to King George II.

WASHINGTON, DC (Monuments & Memorials) – Available

Korean War Memorial – Hampton Sides, bestselling author ( On Desperate Ground ) has written Unforgotten which tells the true story of a young soldier caught in one of the most ferocious battles of the war.

) has written which tells the true story of a young soldier caught in one of the most ferocious battles of the war. Jefferson Memorial – Laura Kamoie , NYT bestselling author ( America's First Daughter ) has written To Begin the World Again . Users step inside the story of the creation of the Declaration of Independence.

, bestselling author ( ) has written . Users step inside the story of the creation of the Declaration of Independence. FDR Memorial – H. W. Brands, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist ( Traitor to His Class ) has written Courage & Determination relaying one of the most pivotal moments in the life of FDR – his diagnosis of polio.

) has written relaying one of the most pivotal moments in the life of FDR – his diagnosis of polio. Vietnam War Memorial – Eric Blehm , NYT bestselling author ( Legend ) has written Behind Enemy Lines which tells the incredible true story of Roy Benavidez and his heroic acts on May 2, 1968 .

, bestselling author ( ) has written which tells the incredible true story of and his heroic acts on . Washington Monument – Edward J. Larson , Pulitzer prize winning author, ( Return of George Washington ) has written Retiring Becomes Him offering a glimpse into one of the most remarkable acts of our nation's first president.

, Pulitzer prize winning author, ( ) has written offering a glimpse into one of the most remarkable acts of our nation's first president. WWII Memorial – Gregory A. Freeman , author of The Forgotten 500 has written Field of Fire telling just one of the countless stories that exemplify the sacrifice of those who fought in WWII.

ROME – Summer/Fall

Colosseum – Blood & Sand written by Sunday Times bestselling author Simon Scarrow ( Eagles of the Empire ) and narrated by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje ( Game of Thrones, Oz ).

written by bestselling author ( ) and narrated by ( ). Circus Maximus – The Charioteer written by NYT bestselling author Margaret George ( Confessions of a Young Nero ) and narrated by George Blagden ( Vikings, Versailles ).

written by bestselling author ( ) and narrated by ( ). Palatine Hill – The Sibylline Prophecy written by bestselling author Simon Turney (Sons of Rome ) and narrated by Philip Stevens .

FLORENCE – Summer/Fall

Florence City Center Walking Tour – The Unveiling of Michelangelo's David by bestselling author Laura Morelli (The Giant).

PALACE of VERSAILLES - Summer/Fall

King's Apartments – Decadence & Diversions by Leslie Carroll as Juliet Grey .

by as . The Queen's Suite – Revolution Comes to Versailles by Leslie Carroll as Juliet Grey .

More information/media kit: www.BARDEUM.com.

The app is free on iOS and Android. Experiences range between $3.99 and $4.99 per download. Media may request free promo codes.

