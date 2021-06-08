Tourists Can Now Step Inside the Story of a True Event Written by Bestselling Authors as They are Guided Through Top Destinations Across the Globe on New Mobile App BARDEUM
Jun 08, 2021, 08:37 ET
ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Museum Edutainment's new mobile app BARDEUM: DON'T JUST SEE THE SITES; STEP INSIDE THEIR STORIES, visitors can go beyond dry boring facts on tiny plaques at museums & historical sites and step inside educational & entertaining stories. Guided by the world's best storytellers, users become part of intrigues, deceptions, and fascinating events of the past.
The next generation of tourism experiences 2021 include:
LONDON – Available
- St. James's Park – Death of a King: The Path to Execution transports visitors back to the 30th of January 1649, as King Charles I was paraded through the park to his execution at Whitehall. Written by historian and best-selling author Lord Charles Spencer (Killers of the King) and narrated by actor Anthony Howell (Selfridges).
- Hyde Park – The Great Exhibition, written by Sunday Times bestselling author Elizabeth Macneal (The Doll Factory) and narrated by actress Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey), takes visitors back to the opening day of the Great Exhibition in 1851.
- Kensington Gardens – Tales of a Mistress in the Georgian Court, written by BBC historian Tracy Borman and narrated by actress Flora Montgomery, allows visitors to travel back to 1734 and become walking companions to Henrietta Howard, mistress to King George II.
WASHINGTON, DC (Monuments & Memorials) – Available
- Korean War Memorial – Hampton Sides, bestselling author (On Desperate Ground) has written Unforgotten which tells the true story of a young soldier caught in one of the most ferocious battles of the war.
- Jefferson Memorial – Laura Kamoie, NYT bestselling author (America's First Daughter) has written To Begin the World Again. Users step inside the story of the creation of the Declaration of Independence.
- FDR Memorial – H. W. Brands, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist (Traitor to His Class) has written Courage & Determination relaying one of the most pivotal moments in the life of FDR – his diagnosis of polio.
- Vietnam War Memorial – Eric Blehm, NYT bestselling author (Legend) has written Behind Enemy Lines which tells the incredible true story of Roy Benavidez and his heroic acts on May 2, 1968.
- Washington Monument – Edward J. Larson, Pulitzer prize winning author, (Return of George Washington) has written Retiring Becomes Him offering a glimpse into one of the most remarkable acts of our nation's first president.
- WWII Memorial – Gregory A. Freeman, author of The Forgotten 500 has written Field of Fire telling just one of the countless stories that exemplify the sacrifice of those who fought in WWII.
ROME – Summer/Fall
- Colosseum – Blood & Sand written by Sunday Times bestselling author Simon Scarrow (Eagles of the Empire) and narrated by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Game of Thrones, Oz).
- Circus Maximus – The Charioteer written by NYT bestselling author Margaret George (Confessions of a Young Nero) and narrated by George Blagden (Vikings, Versailles).
- Palatine Hill – The Sibylline Prophecy written by bestselling author Simon Turney (Sons of Rome) and narrated by Philip Stevens.
FLORENCE – Summer/Fall
- Florence City Center Walking Tour – The Unveiling of Michelangelo's David by bestselling author Laura Morelli (The Giant).
PALACE of VERSAILLES - Summer/Fall
- King's Apartments – Decadence & Diversions by Leslie Carroll as Juliet Grey.
- The Queen's Suite – Revolution Comes to Versailles by Leslie Carroll as Juliet Grey.
More information/media kit: www.BARDEUM.com.
The app is free on iOS and Android. Experiences range between $3.99 and $4.99 per download. Media may request free promo codes.
Contact: Amanda D. Mercer, Founder & CEO
Phone: +1 734-678-3246
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE BARDEUM by Museum Edutainment
