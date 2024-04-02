Tourmo® Relocates Headquarters to the Epicenter of San Diego's Technology Hub

A New Space to Foster Innovation for Fleet Operations and Mobile Workforce Management

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourmo, a leading innovator in Fleet Operations Management Software is excited to announce the relocation of its headquarters to a state-of-the-art facility at 3655 Nobel Drive, Suite 660, San Diego, CA 92122. This strategic move is part of our ongoing commitment to growth and innovation, providing expanded space for our team members and a new, modern customer briefing center for our valued customers, prospects, and partners.

The new headquarters is located in the heart of San Diego's vibrant technology hub, a renowned area where many well-known companies laid their foundations and where a thriving community of tech startups and biotech companies are building their futures. This dynamic environment fosters collaboration, innovation, and technological advancements, aligning perfectly with Tourmo's vision and strategic goals.

Expanded Space for Team Members

Understanding the importance of a conducive work environment in fostering creativity and productivity, our new office space offers enhanced facilities and more room for our growing team. This move underscores our dedication to providing the best possible work environment for our team members, enabling them to continue delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients.

New Customer Briefing Center

In addition to expanded office space, our new location features a state-of-the-art customer briefing center. This facility is designed to foster closer collaboration with our clients, prospects, and partners, providing a space where they can experience our latest innovations firsthand and engage with our team in a meaningful way.

At the Heart of Innovation

Being situated at 3655 Nobel Drive places Tourmo at the epicenter of San Diego's technology hub, surrounded by a community of leaders in the technology and biotech industries. This proximity to other pioneering companies and startups not only inspires our team but also opens up new avenues for collaboration and innovation.

About Tourmo

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Tourmo provides an AI-based Fleet Operations and Mobile Workforce Management Platform designed for enterprise organizations with business-critical mobile operations and associated networks of people, vehicles, customers, and partners. These organizations demand a high-performing and automated operation capable of delivering measurable bottom-line results, enhancing customer, employee, and partner satisfaction, increasing efficiency, and achieving digital transformation.

Powered by AI, the Tourmo platform delivers contextualized business intelligence and real-time workflow decision-making derived from a myriad of disparate data sources that have been unified and normalized. The platform simplifies fleet operations management and generates automated business process workflows that enhance the productivity, safety, satisfaction, and sustainability of both humans and vehicles.

Tourmo's SaaS solutions go beyond traditional fleet management, telematics, and disconnected point products that necessitate manual data analysis and action, thereby saving time and eliminating human trial and error with system-driven workflows.

Tourmo empowers self-service, Automated Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning insights to generate and communicate actionable workflows in real-time, paving the way for dramatically improved business performance. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Tourmo has led the industry in the new era of fleet management solutions. Our new headquarters marks the beginning of the next chapter in our journey, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in our new home.

