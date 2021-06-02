Touro University Nevada and local leaders host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign, drawing nearly 100 people including the King himself - Elvis

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Touro University Nevada, home of the state's largest medical school and only school of osteopathic medicine, hosted a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the world-famous "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign on Monday, May 24. Coined "Vaccines after Dark," and co-hosted by Clark County Commissioners Justin Jones and Michael Naft, along with US Rep. Dina Titus, the pop-up event drew nearly 100 people who received vaccinations administered by Touro School of Physician Assistant Studies students, including the King himself – Elvis – a Las Vegas-based impersonator. Pictured from left to right are Heather Rhoden, Rebecca Edgeworth, MD, Kayla Hopkins (sitting), Tara Blunt (standing), Megan Hickey and Mark Edward Rumpler (Elvis).