Touro University Nevada Partners with Vave Health to Provide Portable Ultrasound Devices to Students

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vave Health , a maker of innovative handheld ultrasound technology, today announced a partnership with Touro University Nevada , Nevada's largest school of medicine and the state's only school of osteopathic medicine, to provide students with wireless pocket-sized ultrasound devices. The ultrasound probes will further students' education by introducing them to the necessary tools for point-of-care-ultrasound and enable them to receive hands-on training in diverse settings. The partnership will supply Touro's students with a personal wireless Vave ultrasound and an ongoing Vave EduPlus Membership. Touro is the first medical school in the country to collaborate with Vave on customizing product software for teaching and learning purposes.

The partnership provides Touro's students with the world's first ultrasound-driven medical curriculum focusing on augmenting the foundational sciences, enhancing test preparation, and developing clinical skills to lay the foundation for future clinicians. The Vave ultrasound probe features a portable and wireless design that easily fits in the user's palm. The state-of-the-art device enables Touro students to use the ultrasound probe in a variety of environments, including clinical rotations, in-person lab classes, or remotely from their home.

As part of the Vave EduPlus Membership, students will also have access to ultrasound experts and in-app content to help bring foundational sciences to life, provide clinical context, and enhance preparation for medical exams.The integrated software will provide in-app analytics which will enable professors to provide real time guidance and measure student progress. Students can then apply the knowledge in the field during their own clinical rotations, a flexibility that wasn't possible until now.

"Putting a Vave ultrasound device in the hands of our students provides them with cutting-edge technology to further their hands-on education, something that is so critical, especially in a time when traditional forms of learning have been rattled by the pandemic," said Dr. Wolfgang Gillar, Dean, College of Osteopathic Medicine at Touro University Nevada. "We're proud to provide our students with a probe that allows them to practice in a variety of environments, whether in a hospital, rural area, or an underserved community. We hope this will pave the way for other medical schools to follow suit and explore this advanced technology for their own students."

The Vave ultrasound device was designed with the input of leading health care professionals to create a disruptive technology that is truly affordable and accessible. Students will be able to use the cordless device to practice untethered scanning and view clinical images on their phone via Vave's mobile application.

"Vave is the first company to provide medical students with both an ultrasound device and a membership with access to educational content," said Amin Nikoozadeh, CEO and founder, Vave Health. "By partnering with Touro, the first medical school to take advantage of this opportunity, we're able to provide future doctors with the best tools to provide care wherever and whenever patients need it."

Vave Health products and services are commercially available to health systems, physicians, and medical schools and students. Vave's Products and Services are available for use by a licensed healthcare professional. The wireless ultrasound technology can be reserved now on www.vavehealth.com/reserve .

ABOUT VAVE HEALTH

Vave Health is committed to enhancing the physician-patient experience through innovative, industry-transforming technologies. Founded by a Stanford University Ph.D. with expertise in the miniaturization of imaging systems, Vave Health has developed a state-of-the-art, ultraportable solution that delivers cost-effective imaging at the point of care with a mission of making vital health technologies accessible to all. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit www.vavehealth.com .

ABOUT TOURO UNIVERSITY NEVADA

Touro University Nevada (Touro) is Nevada's largest school of medicine, the state's only school of osteopathic medicine, fully accredited, and a private, non-profit, Jewish-sponsored institution. Opened in 2004, Touro was established to help address critical needs in health care and education and as a resource for community service throughout the state. Touro is now home to nearly 1,500 students, in a wide variety of degree programs including osteopathic medicine, physician assistant studies, education, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and medical health sciences. The university's Henderson campus includes a multi-specialty health center and a multi-disciplinary Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities. For more information on Touro, visit www.tun.touro.edu or call 702-777-8687.

