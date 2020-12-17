Touro University Nevada's College of Osteopathic Medicine Class of 2021 Achieves the Highest COMLEX Exam Pass Rate in the Country

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine, Nevada's largest school of medicine and the state's only school of osteopathic medicine, has announced that its Class of 2021 achieved an impressive 99.2 percent average COMLEX-USA Level 1 first-time pass rate– the highest of any osteopathic medical school in the nation. Similarly, the Class of 2021 currently has a 100 percent success rate in the COMLEX-USA Level 2CE examination and again is on track to being top in the nation. The Class of 2022 has also achieved an impressive pass rate of 98.3 percent on Level 1, with the national average for COMLEX Level 1 (2020 results so far) being 94.6 percent. Currently, there are 37 schools of osteopathic medicine nationwide.

"I am proud of everyone who studied and worked hard to achieve this accomplishment, which is a true demonstration of our students' commitment and enthusiasm to excel in their studies and continue on their paths to become esteemed doctors," said Wolfgang G. Gilliar, DO, FAAPMR and Dean, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Touro University Nevada. "Not only did these students pass the COMLEX exam, they placed first among all osteopathic medical students across the U.S. or are right at the top in both classes. I can't wait to see our students go on to do remarkable things, especially here in Southern Nevada where we hope they will serve as well as throughout the entire region and beyond."

The COMLEX-USA Level 1 is a licensing exam given to osteopathic medical students between second and third year to demonstrate competence in the areas of foundational biomedical sciences, osteopathic principles and related physician competency domains for osteopathic medical care of patients. Passing the exam is required to enter supervised patient care settings and to continue lifelong learning. THE COMLEX-USA Level 2 CE is administered during the students' clinical years, typically at the end of year three or the beginning of year four of their osteopathic medical school training.

ABOUT TOURO UNIVERSITY NEVADA

Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine (TUNCOM) is Nevada's largest school of medicine, the state's only school of osteopathic medicine, fully accredited, and a private, non-profit, Jewish-sponsored institution. Opened in 2004, Touro University was established to help address critical needs in health care and education and as a resource for community service throughout the state. Touro is now home to nearly 1,500 students, in a wide variety of degree programs including osteopathic medicine, physician assistant studies, education, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and medical health sciences. The university's Henderson campus includes a multi-specialty health center and a multi-disciplinary Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities. For more information on Touro, visit www.tun.touro.edu or call 702-777-8687.

