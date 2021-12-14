TourRadar Partners with Flight Centre to Create End-to-End Multi-Day Adventure Booking Experience for Travel Agents

VIENNA, Austria, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TourRadar, today announced a global partnership with Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT) to create an end-to-end multi-day adventure booking experience for Flight Centre's travel agents. The partnership enables Flight Centre to simplify its booking process for multi-day adventures, giving agents access to instant bookability and real-time content, pricing, and availability from a network of tour operators using Flight Centre's commercial agreements.

Flight Centre Travel Group

The TourRadar integration is part of a larger solution aimed at increasing efficiencies for travel agents. Previously, when booking multi-day adventures for their clients, Flight Centre agents needed to add information into an itinerary, then book the tour separately via multiple web portals with varying functionality, each requiring unique login credentials. Through its integration with TourRadar, agents will now be able to search for multi-day tours and make bookings directly in Flight Centre's core system, 'Helio' using one login and the same user experience. The new solution also creates efficiencies for Flight Centre's financial operations by enabling them to centralize payments without interfering with their existing commercial agreements with each preferred operator.

"Our integration with TourRadar is part of our larger tech-forward initiative to bring more efficiencies to our sales process and create a better experience for our agents and their customers," said Nick Lucock, EMG Global Land Supply at Flight Centre Travel Group.

The partnership announcement with Flight Centre follows TourRadar's inaugural Adventure Together online event, which took place on November 9th and 10th. At the online event, hundreds of online and offline travel agencies, tour operators, and DMOs gathered to discuss new solutions and the future of the multi-day touring industry.

"Already a leading platform for connecting multi-day operators to customers, we also want to become an indispensable industry partner for travel agents,'' said Brendan Roberts, Chief Commercial Officer at TourRadar. "Partnering with such a well-respected and innovative company like Flight Centre is a huge step in that direction."

As Flight Centre transfers TourRadar's catalog online, the full integration is expected to be ready by June 2022.

