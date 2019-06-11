TOURtech Founder & CEO, Allen Cook, Finalizes Acquisition of Event Intelligence Group

RALEIGH, N.C., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TOURtech is excited to announce the acquisition of Event Intelligence Group (EIG), a public safety technology company based in Culver City, CA. The two companies have led their industries for years, and the acquisition will now allow them to offer an integrated technology and public safety solution to the live event market.

Event Intelligence Group, A New Division of TOURtech

"TOURtech and EIG have been working side by side on event sites for years. Both companies have always had the same drive for best in class service and progressive technologies," explains Greg Guzzetta, Founder & CEO of EIG. "This merger creates an exciting opportunity for us to strengthen and expand our services. We're stoked to be joining such a great organization!"

"EIG is a solid company that we are happy to add to our TOURtech family. This is a strategic move to grow our product line and expand our presences on the west coast," added TOURtech Founder & CEO, Allen Cook.

Greg Guzzetta will remain in a leadership role as Director of the Event Intelligence Group division. Along with overseeing EIG's cutting edge CCTV services, Greg will also continue driving the development of the GigAware Incident Management and Dispatch software, with the release of Version 2 coming soon. The combination of these two products, along with Greg's experience in public safety technologies, positions TOURtech to increase their value and add to their customer base.

TOURtech has seen an increased need for event security, especially in light of recent events. Having a solution that provides a high level of event monitoring with faster response time to incidents will make large scale events more manageable. They welcome Event Intelligence Group to the TOURtech family and anticipate great things as they continue with the 2019 season and start planning for 2020.

About TOURtech: TOURtech is the market leader in providing temporary Wi-Fi, VoIP, Internet Connection Management, and Mobile Office Solutions for events and festivals. Featuring an elite team of event production professionals and expert network engineers, their experience in delivering reliable event Wi-Fi and technology solutions for music festivals, concert tours, corporate events and high-profile/confidential events is unparalleled. Learn more at tourtech.com.

About Event Intelligence Group: Event Intelligence Group was founded in 2012 being the first company to deploy high quality temporary CCTV surveillance for public events in the US. Constantly pushing the boundaries of emerging technologies, EIG has grown to become the unrivaled service provider of public safety technologies to events in North America. EIG also develops GigAware Incident Management and Dispatch software.

