TOUS les JOURS Bakery to Launch Valentine's Day Cakes

COMMERCE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain, has launched new, limited-time-only cakes to celebrate the upcoming Valentine's day.

Inspired by the romantic season, the new cakes embrace love and admiration through sweet and decadent flavoring and adorable designs. The seasonal cakes include but not limited to:

TOUS les JOURS USA

Strawberry Dream: A strawberry cream cheese mousse with a layer of sweet strawberry compote on top of soft chocolate cake finished with whipped cream and fresh strawberries

My Valentine : Sweetheart confetti cake with 4 mixed layers of red velvet and confetti cakes, decorated with heart-shaped chocolates

Blooming Berry: A heart-shaped vanilla and chocolate mousse cake topped with a bouquet of strawberries

Triple Berry Cloud : Light and airy whipped cream cake with 3 types of berries - strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry puree

Love Marshmallow: Lovely chocolate cake with a layer of fluffy marshmallow and chocolate ganache cream

Strawberry Shortcake: A single-serving strawberry cream cheese mousse cake with cookie crumbles

"We are very excited to introduce eye-catching desserts to make this year's Valentine's Day extra special," said Brian Nam, Marketing Manager at TOUS les JOURS.

TOUS les JOURS' additional Valentine's day seasonal treats include raspberry jam-filled heart-shaped macarons, gluten-free molten chocolate piece cake, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and a red heart-shaped tin case filled with assorted Belgium chocolates.

At the chain's locations, the seasonal menus will be available till February 14th, and customers can pre-order the cakes starting from this week. The quantity is limited and the selection and product availability may vary by location.

For more information on the cake selection, please visit https://www.tljus.com

About TOUS Les JOURS

TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian inspired bakery café, offering more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages. The bakery bakes every day to provide fresh products for the guests and takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected fine ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up a small business.

Currently, there are more than 60 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. TOUS Les JOURS means "every day" in French.

For more information about the brand, see https://www.tljus.com.

Media Contact:

Joon Kwon

323-480-9158

[email protected]cj.net

