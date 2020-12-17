TOUS Les JOURS Bakery to Open New Stores in Colorado and New Jersey

COMMERCE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain, has announced that it will open two new locations this December.

The first store to open its doors this month is the brand's first Colorado location at Westminster on the corner of South Sepulveda Blvd. and West 92nd Street. Following this location, more TOUS les JOURS stores are planned to open in Colorado next year as the brand plans its expansion to the state.

The chain is also opening up a new store at Little Ferry, New Jersey, inside the mall on Bergen Turnpike and Lakeview Ave. This new location is the third TOUS les JOURS store of the franchise owner, Jade Hong, along with Hartsdale and Fort Lee locations in New Jersey. TOUS les JOURS Little Ferry will be the brand's first location in the Little Ferry area and its sixth location in New Jersey.

"It has been a challenging year so far due to the uncertainties, but with the constant support from the team here at TOUS les JOURS, I was able to open up my new TOUS les JOURS store here at Little Ferry and offer the best products to our local customers," said Jade Hong, the owner of TOUS les JOURS Little Ferry.

Since its first store in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has gained in popularity with its unique selection of products, including freshly baked pastries, loaves, and gourmet-style cakes. Over the years, the brand has helped franchisees to open up their dream bakeries and run successful businesses with its hands-on operation training, continuous marketing support, and other franchising know-hows. In the upcoming years, the company plans to focus more on its franchise development efforts and expand its business in current and new markets.

Now with the two new locations, customers can enjoy TOUS les JOURS' freshly made bakery goods in 15 different states.

TOUS les JOURS Westminster opens at 5024 W. 92nd Avenue, Westminster with hours of 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and TOUS les JOURS Little Ferry opens at 260 Bergen Turnpike, Little Ferry with hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

About TOUS Les JOURS

TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian inspired bakery café, offering more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages. The bakery bakes every day to provide fresh products for the guests and takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected fine ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up a small business.

Currently, there are more than 60 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. TOUS Les JOURS means "every day" in French.

For more information about the brand, see https://www.tljus.com.

