TOUS les JOURS NAMED OFFICIAL BAKERY CAFÉ SPONSOR OF 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK'

Four New York-area bakery cafés will feature limited-time menu items, exclusive merchandise, photo moments and interactive fan experiences

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, the bakery café known for its freshly baked breads, handcrafted pastries, cakes, and beverages inspired by Korean traditions, is proud to serve as the Official Bakery Café Sponsor of BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK. From July 24 through August 9, TOUS les JOURS will bring the celebration to four participating bakery cafés through limited-time menu items, exclusive merchandise, and themed experiences. The brand will also host four official pop-up events and an immersive activation at ARMY 'MADANG', welcoming visitors from around the world with interactive experiences, photo opportunities, and special giveaways.

TOUS les JOURS brings BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK fan experiences to New York-area bakery cafés Fans can celebrate BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK with an exclusive limited-edition cake from TOUS les JOURS

Participating TOUS les JOURS bakery cafés will transform into fan destinations, featuring the exclusive BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Cake, a special limited-edition menu, themed décor, photo opportunities, merchandise, and pop-up activations. The Weverse Stamp Rally will be available at the Madison Square Park bakery café from July 24 through August 3, where attendees can scan QR codes to collect digital stamps. The broader TOUS les JOURS bakery café experience will continue through August 9.

"'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG' is a natural expression of who we are as a Korean bakery café brand," said Max Gallegos, Chief Marketing Officer of TOUS les JOURS. "Korean culture is not a trend for us. It is at the heart of our food, our hospitality, and the experiences we create every day. By transforming our New York bakery cafés into fan destinations, we are giving BTS fans a place to gather, celebrate, and connect through delicious flavors, merchandise, and memorable shared experiences."

Event Schedule

Friday, July 24 – Sunday, August 9 | Participating TOUS les JOURS Bakery Cafés

Four bakery cafés will kick off with 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK' themed decor and a special menu featuring the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Cake. The BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Weverse Stamp Rally will also launch at the Madison Square Park Bakery Café, located at 24 E. 23rd St. in New York.

Dumbo Bakery Café, 107 York St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

107 York St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Union Bakery Café, 39-02 Union St, Flushing, NY 11354

39-02 Union St, Flushing, NY 11354 American Dream Bakery Café , 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073 Madison Square Park Bakery Café, 24 E. 23rd St., New York, NY 10010 (+Stamp Rally)

TOUS les JOURS Pop-Up Series

The celebration continues with four pop-up events where guests can enjoy a special menu, complimentary samples, exclusive gifts, and photo moments.

Wednesday, July 29 | Dumbo Bakery Café, 107 York St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

107 York St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30 | Union Bakery Café, 39-02 Union St, Flushing, NY 11354 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

39-02 Union St, Flushing, NY 11354 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, July 31 | A merican Dream Bakery Café , 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, August 1 | Madison Square Park Bakery Café Pop-Up, 24 E. 23rd St., New York, NY 10010 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG' ARMY 'MADANG'

Saturday, August 1 – Monday, August 3 | Korean Cultural Center, New York, 122 E. 32nd St., New York, NY 10016 | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

TOUS les JOURS joins the official three-day ARMY 'MADANG' experience with signature menu offerings, 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG' exclusive gifts like stickers and slap bracelets, interactive activities, and giveaways including coupons, cakes, and other spin-wheel prizes—creating an immersive destination where visitors can experience Korean bakery culture while celebrating 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG' together.

Guests can also receive select BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK merchandise with qualifying purchases beginning on each bakery café's pop-up date through August 9, while supplies last. Purchase requirements and availability may vary by location.

The centerpiece of the celebration is the exclusive BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Cake, created especially for the event and available only during the promotion. Guests can also enjoy fan-favorite Korean bakery items including Caramel Apple Pie, Red Bean Bread, Kimchi Croquette, Milk Cream Bread, Iced Ube Latte, and Strawberry Lemonade.

As Korean culture continues to captivate audiences around the world, TOUS les JOURS is proud to bring the flavors, traditions, and hospitality of Korean bakery culture to a major global music and cultural celebration. Through its partnership with 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK,' the brand invites guests to connect over unforgettable experiences, share memorable moments, and discover why TOUS les JOURS has become a beloved destination for Korean-inspired bakery cafés.

For more information, please visit www.tljus.com, or follow along @touslesjoursusa.

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its debut in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS, a Korean bakery café brand owned by CJ Foodville, has evolved into a beloved bakery café chain, renowned for its premium, handcrafted baked goods made with the finest ingredients. True to its name, meaning "every day" in French, TOUS les JOURS offers a wide array of breads, pastries, gourmet cakes, desserts, and handcrafted beverages, all freshly baked each day. The menu also celebrates its Korean heritage, thoughtfully incorporating signature Korean flavors into many of its offerings. With a commitment to quality, the brand meticulously selects its ingredients to ensure each item is as fresh and delicious as possible. With more than 200 bakery cafés across the United States and more than 1,750 locations worldwide, the brand's franchise model offers aspiring entrepreneurs a unique opportunity supported by ongoing guidance and expertise. Learn more about TOUS les JOURS and find a location nearby at www.tljus.com and on @touslesjoursusa.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a South Korean band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. BTS have earned numerous prestigious honors throughout their career, including TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020, 12 Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards Artist of the Year in 2021 and 2026, 16 MTV Video Music Awards, and five GRAMMY Award nominations. Released in March 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single "SWIM" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2026, BTS returned to the global stage with the record-breaking 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'' and made history by headlining the first-ever FIFA World Cup Halftime Show, further reinforcing their status as one of the defining cultural acts of their generation.

Media Contact

Hannah Berg

Power Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE TOUS les JOURS