TOUS les JOURS BRINGS OFFICIAL BTS THE CITY ARIRANG POP-UP EXPERIENCE TO LAS VEGAS BAKERY CAFÉS

As the official Korean bakery café sponsor of BTS THE CITY ARIRANG, TOUS les JOURS will turn three Las Vegas-area locations into limited-time fan destinations with Korean bakery café favorites, photo moments, and special giveaways.

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, the bakery café brand known for freshly baked breads, cakes, pastries, and handcrafted beverages with French-Korean inspiration, will bring fans together in Las Vegas this month as the Official Bakery Café Sponsor of BTS THE CITY ARIRANG in Las Vegas.

TOUS les JOURS will bring fans together in Las Vegas this month as the Official Bakery Café Sponsor of BTS THE CITY ARIRANG in Las Vegas

Timed around the highly anticipated concert week of pop royalty BTS, the limited-time TOUS les JOURS Official BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Las Vegas Pop-Ups will transform participating bakery cafés into fan destinations where guests can enjoy Korean bakery favorites, collect special giveaways, capture official photo moments, and connect with fellow attendees over food, culture, and celebration.

From May 22–27, participating Las Vegas-area TOUS les JOURS locations will host a curated bakery café trail designed for guests to experience before, during, and after the concert weekend. Each stop will feature a welcoming in-bakery experience inspired by the energy of the music lovers and the warmth of TOUS les JOURS' Korean bakery café heritage.

"TOUS les JOURS has always been about more than baked goods. Our cafés are gathering places where people come together over fresh bread, signature cloud cakes, coffee, handcrafted beverages, and moments of joy," said Max Gallegos, Chief Marketing Officer of TOUS les JOURS. "This partnership gives us a meaningful way to celebrate music lovers in Las Vegas while sharing the flavors, hospitality, and cultural connection that make TOUS les JOURS special. We are proud to create an experience that feels warm, memorable, and true to who we are as a Korean bakery café brand."

The TOUS les JOURS Official BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Las Vegas Pop-Up schedule includes:

Friday, May 22 | Spring Mountain | Weekend Kickoff | 1pm to 6pm: The first stop of the pop-up experience will welcome guests with special giveaways, signature bakery treats, and photo-ready moments to start the weekend.

Saturday, May 23 | Henderson | Flagship Stop | 11am to 4pm: The flagship music lovers stop will serve as a pre-concert destination with special giveaways, Korean bakery favorites, and immersive branded photo moments.

Sunday, May 24 | Rainbow | Brunch Experience | 11am to 4pm: Attendees can return for a relaxed bakery café moment featuring coffee, handcrafted beverages, pastries, collectibles, and one last weekend photo opportunity.

Wednesday, May 27 | Spring Mountain | Final Stop | 11am to 4pm:The pop-up experience will close with a final celebration featuring last-chance giveaways, signature pastries and drinks, and interactive photo moments.

Guests will be able to enjoy and sample a curated selection of TOUS les JOURS favorites, including Red Bean Bread, Milk Cream Bread, Spinach Feta Danish, Kimchi Croquette, Cream Cheese Tart, Strawberry Lemonade, Strawberry Latte, and Iced Ube Latte.

In-store signage will also be featured across participating locations from May 20–31.

As Korean culture continues to shape food, music, and entertainment experiences across the U.S., TOUS les JOURS is creating a space where music and flavor meet. The Las Vegas pop-ups bring the brand's warm bakery café experience to one of the most passionate music communities in the world, offering guests not just a place to visit, but a place to celebrate.

For more information, please visit www.tljus.com, or follow along @touslesjoursusa.

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its debut in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS, a Korean bakery franchise owned by CJ Foodville, has evolved into a beloved bakery café chain, renowned for its premium, handcrafted baked goods made with the finest ingredients. True to its name, meaning "every day" in French, TOUS les JOURS offers a wide array of fresh, daily-made pastries, gourmet cakes, desserts, and handcrafted beverages. The menu also celebrates its Korean heritage, thoughtfully incorporating signature Korean flavors into many of its offerings. With a commitment to quality, the brand meticulously selects its ingredients to ensure each item is as fresh and delicious as possible. With over 100 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,750 locations worldwide, the brand's franchise model offers aspiring entrepreneurs a unique opportunity supported by ongoing guidance and expertise. Learn more about TOUS les JOURS and find a location nearby at www.tljus.com and on @touslesjoursusa.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. Released in March, 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single "SWIM" also debuting at No. 1. The group has since launched their 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG,'' marking a powerful new chapter that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Media Contact: Power Digital Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Tous les Jours