TOUS les JOURS Welcomed Thousands of Guests During 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LAS VEGAS'

The official bakery café sponsor delivered Korean bakery favorites, immersive activations, and exclusive giveaways to visitors who came from around the world

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, the Korean bakery café chain known for its artisan pastries, cakes, and handcrafted beverages, recently served as the official bakery café sponsor of 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LAS VEGAS', delivering a unique K-bakery experience to thousands of fans and visitors participating in the global event.

TOUS les JOURS served as the official bakery café sponsor of ‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LAS VEGAS.' Guests enjoyed Korean bakery favorites, themed experiences, and exclusive giveaways throughout the event.

As interest in Korean culture continues to grow across the country, the partnership provided an opportunity for TOUS les JOURS to introduce guests to its signature bakery offerings while connecting with the global audience through one of the world's most recognized music-driven cultural events.

From May 22 through May 27, TOUS les JOURS hosted pop-up activations at its Spring Mountain, Henderson, and Rainbow locations in Las Vegas. Bakery cafés were transformed with BTS THE CITY ARIRANG-themed décor inspired by the red color palette of pop royalty BTS' fifth studio album, ARIRANG. The activations generated excitement both online and in person, attracting enthusiastic crowds and creating memorable moments for fans throughout the event.

Guests enjoyed complimentary samples of TOUS les JOURS favorites, including Red Bean Bread, Milk Cream Bread, and Kimchi Croquettes, along with handcrafted beverages such as Strawberry Lemonade and Iced Ube Latte. Interactive photo zones and exclusive giveaways further enhanced the experience, creating opportunities for guests to celebrate their shared passion while discovering the brand's unique blend of Korean bakery culture and hospitality.

"At TOUS les JOURS, we believe great food has a way of bringing people together," said Max Gallegos, Chief Marketing Officer of TOUS les JOURS USA. "Partnering with 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LAS VEGAS' gave us a unique opportunity to connect with global audiences from around the world and share a taste of Korean bakery culture. We were incredibly excited by the response in Las Vegas and look forward to creating even more memorable experiences in New York this August."

Building on the success of the Las Vegas activations, TOUS les JOURS plans to continue engaging global audiences this August with a dedicated fan experience near the concert venue. The activation will further showcase the brand's commitment to bringing Korean bakery culture to new audiences and creating meaningful connections through food, community, and shared experiences.

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its debut in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS, a Korean bakery franchise owned by CJ Foodville, has grown into a beloved bakery café brand known for freshly baked breads, pastries, cakes, desserts, and handcrafted beverages. True to its name, meaning "every day" in French, TOUS les JOURS offers a wide variety of quality baked goods made fresh daily, with a menu that blends French-Korean inspiration and signature Korean flavors. With 200 locations in the U.S. and over 1,900 locations worldwide, TOUS les JOURS continues to bring freshness, quality, and warm hospitality to guests across the country. Learn more at tljus.com and @touslesjoursusa.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021 and 2026). Released in March, 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single "SWIM" also debuting at No. 1. The group has since launched their 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG,'' marking a powerful new chapter that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, drawing massive crowds across multiple regions and generating widespread attention globally.

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SOURCE TOUS les JOURS