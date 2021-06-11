TOUS Les JOURS to Launch Mango Cloud Cake, Honey Cheese Mochi Bread, and More

COMMERCE, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain, is launching new cakes and pastries this month.

To celebrate the summer season, the chain is launching a series of Mango Cloud Cake, a light and soft sponge cake layered with mango-flavored whipped cream and fresh mango slices. Topped with more mango slices and blueberries, this delicate sponge cake will be the ultimate summer dessert.

Additionally, the brand is launching 4 new pastries this month. The new pastry menus include:

Long Cheese Pastry: Soft pastry bread with cream cheese filling and savory parmesan sugar topping

Potato Cheese Bread: Chewy potato bread with cream cheese filling

Honey Cheese Mochi Pancake : Chewy mochi bread with cream cheese filling and honey glaze

: Chewy mochi bread with cream cheese filling and honey glaze Milk Pillow Bread: Iconic pillow-shaped bread made with a milk-only recipe; no water added

Shaped like a mini-size pancake, Honey Cheese Mochi Pancake is the brand's new signature bread that the fans highly anticipated after its first debut in South Korea last year. This sweet and savory bread is the chain's unique twist on a classic sweet breakfast pancake made with tapioca flour, giving it a unique chewy texture.

All new products will be available starting from June 14th at participating TOUS les JOURS locations across the country.

To learn more about TOUS les JOURS bakery menu, please visit https://www.tljus.com/menu.

About TOUS les JOURS

TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian-inspired bakery café, offering more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages. The bakery bakes every day to provide fresh products for the guests and takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected fine ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up a small business.

Currently, there are more than 60 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. TOUS les JOURS means "every day" in French.

For more information about the brand, see https://www.tljus.com.

