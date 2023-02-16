TOVALA ANNOUNCES THE NEW TOVALA SMART OVEN AIR FRYER, EXPANDING ITS OFFERING OF CLOUD-CONNECTED AND VERSATILE SMART OVENS

Delivering Effortless Crispy Perfection, Tovala Introduces a New Oven with Best-in-Class Air Fry Capabilities

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tovala, the first-of-its-kind connected food company known for its revolutionary countertop smart oven and fresh meal delivery service, is expanding its product portfolio of cloud-connected smart ovens with the launch of the new Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer, available in a sleek stone-gray finish. Tovala Smart Ovens cook Tovala Meals and other foods perfectly using automated multi-mode cook cycles and the simple scan of a QR code or barcode – virtually eliminating the time it takes to plan, prepare, and clean up a home cooked meal. Now, with the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer, crispier, best-in-class air frying is now just a scan away.

The New Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer allows users to bake, broil, toast, reheat, and air fry.

Providing an effortless solution for high-quality and convenient home cooking, Tovala Smart Ovens offer the busy home cook an all-in-one appliance that can help eliminate unwanted countertop clutter in the kitchen. Boasting a dual-speed fan, the new Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer delivers the same delicious Tovala experience people know and love, now with max-power air frying capability.

"From the very beginning of Tovala, we set out to solve how to deliver an incredibly high-quality, convenient home cooking experience for busy people who want great food but just don't have the time or interest in cooking," said Tovala CEO & Co-Founder David Rabie. "We've come a long way over the past five-and-a-half years, and evolved in ways that address both our customers' and market demand for versatile all-in-one countertop appliances that can cook Tovala Meals and any other food perfectly. Now, we're taking that one step further with a new oven that can beat out any standalone or multi-function air fryer oven, while offering up more convenience, versatility, and deliciousness thanks to the oven's incredibly smart tech."

New Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer features include:

Max-Power, Dual-Speed Fan : Enjoy perfectly crisp vegetables, crunchier toast, the perfect crisp on wings, fries and more, thanks to the unique power of the oven's dual-speed fan that circulates heat quickly and evenly around food.

: Enjoy perfectly crisp vegetables, crunchier toast, the perfect crisp on wings, fries and more, thanks to the unique power of the oven's dual-speed fan that circulates heat quickly and evenly around food. 5-in-1 Functionality & New Dedicated Air Fry Mode : Five versatile cooking settings including bake, broil, toast, reheat, and now max-power air fry, making it possible to cook just about anything perfectly and easily in the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer.

: Five versatile cooking settings including bake, broil, toast, reheat, and now max-power air fry, making it possible to cook just about anything perfectly and easily in the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer. Unrivaled Versatility & Compatibility :

: Tovala Meals: Enjoy the convenience of Tovala's fresh meal service, with 25+ meals to choose from weekly that cook perfectly in 25 minutes or less using the simple scan of a QR code.

Scannable Groceries: Tovala's scan-to-cook technology makes air frying your favorite name-brand groceries as simple as scanning a barcode. Browse the Tovala App for compatible items from household names including Tyson, Impossible Foods, Amy's, Eggo, Applegate, and many more–then simply scan the item's barcode and press cook. No preheating is required.

Preset Recipes: Simple preset recipes, like crispy Brussels sprouts, cinnamon sugar donuts, coconut shrimp, French fries, and more, are now optimized for air frying. Follow a few prep steps in the Tovala App, then press air fry to activate the dish's pre-programmed cook cycle.

Cook Anything: Expect exceptional results for whatever you're craving. Whether you're baking fresh cookies, roasting a whole chicken or rack of ribs, toasting your morning English muffin, or reheating pizza from the night prior, the Tovala Smart Oven has a mode for that. You can even create and save your own cook cycles to save time for foods you cook frequently.

Tovala now offers two Smart Oven models, allowing customers the option to choose the appliance that best fits their lifestyle and cooking preferences. The existing Tovala Steam + Air Fry Smart Oven, now called the Tovala Smart Oven Pro, is available for $149 (MSRP $299), and the new Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer can be purchased for $99 (MSRP $249) when you commit to ordering six weeks of meals over the course of six months. Both ovens include a set of accessories including an air fry basket, sheet tray, and Tovala oven mitt, and are available for purchase at tovala.com.

About Tovala

Launched in 2017, Tovala combines a countertop smart oven with a fresh meal service that simplifies home cooking down to the simple scan of a QR code or barcode—no shopping, chopping, or cleanup. Tovala Meals are delivered fresh, require 1 minute or less of prep, and cook in 25 minutes or less, while the Tovala App unlocks chef-perfected automation for use far beyond Tovala Meals. Access hundreds of preset recipes for light-touch cooking and over 1,000 scannable name-brand groceries that cook perfectly with one touch – or one scan.

Tovala is available throughout the continental U.S. and can be purchased online at tovala.com. To learn more visit our website and follow @tovalafood on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

