Tovala Ditches the Dinner Rulebook with Family Meals

The meals reflect a new way of doing dinner, without the constraints of traditional routines

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tovala, the meal delivery service known for its chef-crafted meals and smart oven technology, is introducing Family Meals, a new offering that expands how dinner is prepared at home. With meals that serve four people in 25 minutes and require less than five minutes of prep, the launch marks a meaningful expansion of the Tovala Smart Oven, giving customers the ability to prepare more food in a single cycle using the same Tovala system they already know.

Family Meals cook entirely in the Tovala Smart Oven using the brand's signature scan-to-cook technology. With a single scan, the oven automatically cycles between steam, bake, broil, and convection to cook each component precisely. Each Family Meal includes four adult servings, allowing all proteins and sides to cook simultaneously in a single cook cycle.

The new offering builds on Tovala's core system, allowing customers to move between single-serve meals, two-serving dishes, and family-style dinners within the same platform. Available to both new and existing Tovala customers with no additional hardware required, it removes the need to plan around a single format or cook in multiple rounds, making it easier to adjust based on the night, whether that means feeding a group, splitting dinner across different schedules, or planning ahead with leftovers. Family Meals can also be mixed and matched with Tovala's single-serve and two-serving options, giving customers more flexibility across different meals and occasions.

"Family dinners today don't always happen at the same time, or look the same way every night," said David Rabie, Co-Founder and CEO of Tovala. "With Family Meals, we wanted to create something that works within those realities, making it easier to get food on the table without adding time or effort."

Family Meals will feature a rotating menu of chef-crafted dishes, developed to deliver the same quality and consistency Tovala is known for, now in portions designed for sharing. Like all Tovala meals, ingredients arrive pre-prepared with no chopping or prep required, maintaining the brand's promise of a streamlined cooking experience. Meals can be easily customized with individually packaged sauces, toppings, and spices, making it simple to adjust for different preferences or picky eaters. One meal can be plated in multiple ways, whether eaten together or across different schedules.

Since launching in 2017, Tovala has delivered more than 45 million meals to customers across the U.S., building a loyal and growing user base around its smart oven platform and integrated meal service. Family Meals build on that foundation, extending Tovala's platform to support the many ways people cook and eat at home today.

Tovala's Family Meals are available now at Tovala.com.

About Tovala

Tovala is a leader in the meal delivery space, offering a unique twist on traditional meal services by combining chef-crafted meals with smart oven technology. With the simple scan of a QR code, customers can enjoy fresh, pre-prepped meals that cook automatically, creating a seamless, stress-free dining experience. The Tovala app expands this convenience by unlocking hundreds of chef-tested recipes and enabling the smart oven to scan and cook over 1,000 name-brand groceries perfectly with one touch.

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SOURCE Tovala