Tovla Jr Knife Set for Kids Recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Parenting Awards

Tovla Jr.

13 Sep, 2023, 15:36 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tovla Jr, a leading provider of innovative kitchen tools for kids, is thrilled to announce that our Tovla Jr. Kitchen Knife Set for Kids has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Parenting Awards.

For more information about Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Parenting Awards and our Tovla Jr. Kitchen Knife Set for Kids, please visit goodhousekeeping.com/parentingawards2023.

Designed specifically with small hands in mind, these knives empower children as young as 4 to explore the joy of cooking safely and confidently. Made from high-quality, BPA-free materials, these knives are functional, beautiful, and safe. The rounded tip and serrated blade ensure peace of mind, while allowing kids to cut through ingredients with ease. Each knife is perfectly sized for smaller hands, promoting comfort and control. With ergonomic handles, cooking becomes even more exciting, nurturing creativity and building self-esteem.

"As a former special education teacher and a mother of five amazing kids, I understand the transformative power of the kitchen," said Tova Levine, founder of Tovla Jr. "We are proud to offer beautiful and functional tools that inspire creativity and bring families together. When parents choose Tovla Jr., they are investing in their child's potential and building their confidence, one recipe at a time."

As a trusted name in children's kitchen tools, Tovla Jr provides families with safe, functional, and beautiful products that inspire confidence and ignite a passion for culinary exploration. We are committed to your child's growth and believe that investing in their potential leads to a brighter future.

Contact:
Ilana Mazurek
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (917) 855-1329
Website: www.tovlajr.com

