Tovolo Brings Fun and Sophistication to Holiday Gifting with Sphere Ice Molds

The unique Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds balance the art and science of slow-melting homemade ice. Not only are Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds a fun and innovative way to chill cocktails and keep drinks colder for longer, but the ice orbs also expose less surface area than standard cubes, resulting in it melting slower, so you can enjoy the fresh flavors of your beverage longer without watering it down.

Tovolo invented the sphere ice mold and at 2.25 inches, these patented molds create a seamless sphere shape and are sure to impress your guests! Want to add a unique touch to your homemade cocktail or punch? Use the ice molds to make Sphere Ice from colorful fruit juice, alcohol infusions or add edible flowers, lemon slices or lime wedges to everyday beverages. Whether you're sipping at a local bar or at a virtual holiday party, use Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds. It's the Ice your drink celebrates!

Tired of messy water drips and spills in the freezer? No problem! The flexible, leak-free silicone cap creates a tight seal. The vertical Tovolo Sphere Ice Mold design makes it easy to open the mold and to remove the Sphere Ice from the mold every time. Plus, the stackable molds conserve space and are made from durable, food-grade materials that are BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

Tovolo Craft Ice Molds come in a variety of styles, from the Colossal Cube® Ice Mold to the Highball Ice Molds and 3D Novelty Ice Molds, including an anchor, bulldog, mustache, rose and skull.

Tovolo Craft Ice Molds are available now online and through Amazon and select retailers for $10.99 to $24.99.

For more information, please visit Tovolo.com. To purchase online, visit https://www.spectrumdiversified.com/categories/shop-tovolo/frozen/ice-molds-ice-trays.

About Spectrum Diversified Designs LLC

Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC creates innovative storage and organization solutions for all rooms of the home. Spectrum® and Tovolo® brands are the source for kitchen, pantry, bathroom, closet/storage organization, and more. By offering unmatched results through customer service and an extensive portfolio of patented designs, Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a leader in housewares committed to developing innovative new items, finishes, and product collections. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com.

