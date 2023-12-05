Tovuti LMS announces expanded partnership with Tony Robbins

News provided by

Tovuti LMS

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tovuti, Inc., a global, industry-leading SaaS learning management system (LMS) software and training content company, announces its expanded partnership with Tony Robbins of Robbins Research Institute (RRI).

Continue Reading
World-renowned business strategist, life coach, speaker, and philanthropist, Tony Robbins.
World-renowned business strategist, life coach, speaker, and philanthropist, Tony Robbins.

Tony Robbins, one of the nation's top life and business strategists, has helped countless organizations worldwide increase the performance of their teams and operations through personal coaching, courses, and more. Through this expanded partnership, Robbins will bring his expertise to help Tovuti refine and expand its packaged training content offerings for enterprise-level customers.

"Tovuti's platform is a game-changer for global access to best-in-class training and education," Tony Robbins said.

Tovuti will use Robbins' expertise to further improve course expansion and packaged course content available in Tovuti's current suite of pre-built course offerings. Tovuti has ongoing content partnerships with numerous leading organizations including BizLibrary, Straxo, AMC Health, LearnQuest, and more, increasing accessibility to world-class courses on everything from compliance to employee development, healthcare, and virtual reality e-learning.

"We are thrilled at what Tony brings to the table," Troy McClain said. "His depth of experience on what coaches, motivates, and educates customers is invaluable. We look forward to this deeper relationship with Tony Robbins and RRI and the expertise he can bring to our strategy."

"Tony Robbins is world-renowned for his ability to invigorate teams and drive immediate impacts for organizations," Michael Krause, Tovuti COO, said. "We are so fortunate for this strategic partnership as this provides our customers and their enterprise operations with  more content options that will help drive their teams at optimum efficiency."

"When we look at the LMS landscape, the biggest hurdle for organizations is developing meaningful content for their teams that actually delivers results," Tony Arnold, Tovuti CMO, said. "With the strategic guidance of Tony Robbins, we'll be able to deliver the best content available on the market and provide tangible business results."

ABOUT TOVUTI
Tovuti is a #1 ranked, SaaS learning and knowledge management system. Through AI tools, superior customer service, and gamification, Tovuti makes training on everything from compliance to career development, sales enablement, and more easy on administrators and fun for learners. With clients in more than 20 countries, Tovuti is the LMS choice for hundreds of SMB, enterprise, healthcare, software, government, and federal (FedRAMP) clients worldwide. Tovuti currently operates in North and South America, Australia, Germany, UAE, Europe, and Spain with plans to expand into Japan, Korea, Egypt, and other territories. To learn more about Tovuti, visit www.tovutilms.com.

ABOUT ROBBINS RESEARCH INTERNATIONAL
Robbins Research International, Inc. (RRI) is the research and marketing arm of Tony Robbins' personal development businesses. RRI conducts personal development, sales, and corporate seminars that cover a wide range of topics, from mental conditioning and personal achievement systems to communication and business mastery.

SOURCE Tovuti LMS

Also from this source

Tovuti LMS announces partnership with Robbins Research Institute

Tovuti LMS announces partnership with Robbins Research Institute

Tovuti, Inc., an industry-leading SaaS Learning Management System (LMS) software company, providing global access to world-class training, announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.