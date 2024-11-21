Tow4Tech announces First-of-its-Kind Platform to Seamlessly Connect the Commercial Trucking Industry with Elite Tow Operators Nationwide

Transforming dispatch services with a disruptive, multi sided, enterprise software solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tow4Tech, a pioneering technology company aiming to transform dispatching to the heavy-duty towing and roadside assistance industry, announces their innovative software platform, which streamlines the process of connecting commercial trucking companies and fleet managers with medium and heavy-duty tow operators and roadside assistance providers.

"We bring forward automation to a market that has long relied on inefficient workflow," said Ziv Gillat, CTO of Tow4Tech. "By leveraging advanced technology and analysis with a deep understanding of the market needs, we developed a seamless and effective multi-pronged solution that benefits fleet managers and tow operators."

Tow4Tech eliminates the inefficiencies and high costs associated with traditional call center operations for fleet managers. The platform's geolocation technology automatically locates the nearest qualified tow operators, dispatches them, and manages all job details. By doing so, Tow4Tech optimizes the "Time to Tow" and minimizes downtime which enhances overall operational efficiency.

The company's data analytics also provides crucial information for tracking business operations and optimizing performance. Furthermore, Tow4Tech offers a built-in payment system providing integrated invoicing and payment processing.

For tow operators and roadside assistance providers, Tow4Tech offers free exposure to job opportunities without the need for costly advertising. Operators receive exclusive medium and heavy-duty job dispatches directly to their devices, maintain full control over their rates, and keep 100% of their earnings.

"By connecting fleet managers directly with top-tier tow operators, we're creating a marketplace that is a win-win for both industries," said Craig Schneider, CEO of Tow4Tech. "Our platform not only streamlines operations but also empowers service providers to maximize their earnings and efficiency. The time for innovation is now."

Tow4Tech is attending the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Maryland, November 21-23. Please visit us at Booth 2116.

About Tow4Tech:

Tow4Tech is a pioneering technology company committed to modernizing the dispatching for heavy-duty towing and roadside assistance industry through innovative software solutions. By seamlessly connecting commercial trucking companies and fleet managers with elite medium and heavy-duty tow operators and roadside assistance providers nationwide, Tow4Tech integrates the capacity of providers while streamlining operations and reducing downtime. The company's advanced platform eliminates the inefficiencies of traditional call centers by leveraging geolocation technology to automatically locate, dispatch, and manage towing and roadside assistance services. These towing and roadside assistance companies benefit from free exposure to job opportunities, maintaining full control over their rates and receiving 100% of their earnings. Tow4Tech is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency, providing 24/7 customer support, and empowering both fleet managers and service providers with cutting-edge tools.

For more information, visit www.tow4tech.com.

