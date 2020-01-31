Towa Completes Acquisition of Esteve's Generic Division

BERLIN, Conn., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced today that Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has completed its acquisition of Esteve's generics division, including Breckenridge.

Towa Pharmaceutical, based in Osaka, Japan, has been dedicated to the research and development, production, and marketing of generic drugs since 1951. With a team of more than 3,100 employees, its annual sales were 105,104 million yen for the year ended March 31, 2019. Towa's shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

About Breckenridge:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a Towa Company, is an own-label distributor performing pharmaceutical marketing, sales and distribution in the U.S., as well as research and development. The company was founded in 1983 and markets a broad range of generic prescription products in several therapeutic categories and dosage forms, including: tablets, capsules, liquids, suspensions, ophthalmics, nasal sprays, powders, transdermal patches and injectable products. The Breckenridge label is recognized nationwide by wholesalers, distributors, chains, managed care accounts and retail pharmacies. www.bpirx.com.

