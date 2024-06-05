— Draw a Future Where Humanity and Nature Coexist in Harmony

BEIJING, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on environmental protection:

For decades, in order to protect the environment and refine the legal system for ecological conservation, China has made tremendous efforts.

Toward Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains — Draw a Future Where Humanity and Nature Coexist in Harmony

Starting from scratch, China has made steady improvements in establishing a legal system for environmental protection. The philosophy behind China's environment related legislation has also been constantly evolving. As early as 2005, President Xi pointed out that "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets". As the theory is being translated into extensive practice, Xi Jinping thought on Eco-civilization has gradually taken shape.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the cause of China's eco-civilization has gone through some major changes: from remediation of key areas to systematic governance; from reactive responses to proactive undertakings; from a participant to a leader in global environment governance; and from practical-exploration-based conservation to one grounded in scientific theory.

The National People's Congress performed its duty in drafting, legislating, amending, and outdating related laws and regulations, making China's legal system for environmental protection more systematic, holistic, coordinated, and timely. Today, the environmental protection system has been established and is being constantly improved. This most stringent legal system and strictest law-based governance constitute a red line for environmental protection, which contributed to the vision of safeguarding the green waters and lush mountains and building a Beautiful China. These efforts are more than just words.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, China has created a great miracle in ecological conservation and green development. As President Xi Jinping said, we should protect the environment like we protect our eyes, and cherish the environment as we cherish our own lives. China is dedicated to preserving natural beauty and letting nature take its course to tranquility, harmony, and grace.

"A bluer sky, lusher mountains, and clearer water" has become the reality and true sentiment of more and more ordinary Chinese people.

