Toward the Realization of a Creator Economy! NTT Digital and Visual Voice "LIFE LOG BOX"

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Voice Inc, the operator of the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the largest international short film festivals in Asia and accredited by the U.S. Academy Awards, launched the creator community service "LIFE LOG BOX" in June 2023.

The increasing use of digital identities is expected to revitalize business matching.

The service has continuously developed and now networking with about 100,000 creators in the world. It allows creators to store their contents permanently. The Portfolio function enables matching opportunities between creators, contents, and worldwide business using blockchain technology.

Through this collaboration, the LIFE LOG BOX will introduce "scramberry WALLET SUITE," a service provided by NTT Digital Corporation, to jointly study the use of blockchain for creators' activity history certification, video asset management, and rights business.

In recent years, a variety of products and services have been digitized, and blockchain technology has been attracting attention as a means of providing highly convenient services for consumers. At the same time, the need among creators, companies, and buyers to create a more secure transaction environment has also increased.

To support these needs, this basic agreement aims to promote the future of creators and contents through the following developments.

Easy to use wallet within LIFE LOG BOX

By connecting to the scramberry WALLET SUITE promoted by NTT Digital, users and companies that have never used blockchain or NFT before will be able to create wallets safely, securely, and easily. This will enable new digital experiences such as the buying, selling, and utilizing of content through NFT, as well as judging and voting at film festivals.





Build a blockchain resume that guarantees creators' backgrounds and awards for their work

In addition, background information on where and what creators have studied, what roles they have played in previous productions, and what awards they have received for their work are guaranteed by the third-party organizations such as LIFE LOG BOX and film festivals. These digital identities will ensure the protection of creators' rights by using blockchain to manage their backgrounds. For companies that wish to offer work to creators or use their content, this will enable them to clearly present their rights status, while at the same time promote the creator economy through LIFE LOG BOX's portfolio function and business matching service.

