Towbook Integrates with Waze to Deliver Real-Time Location Alerts of Tow Trucks and Roadside Assistance Vehicles

New Integration Aims to Save Lives and Boost Driver Awareness by Providing Real-Time Locations of Tow Trucks and Roadside Vehicles

PORT HURON, Mich., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Towbook, the leading towing management software, is proud to announce a new integration with Waze. This integration enables Towbook to notify drivers in real-time of nearby tow trucks and roadside assistance vehicles, helping ensure motorists have enough time to move over and provide these essential service providers with the space they need to assist stranded drivers safely.

Key Benefits of Towbook's Integration with Waze:

Improved Road Safety: The enhanced visibility of tow trucks and roadside vehicles helps motorists stay alert and take necessary precautions, reducing the risk of collisions and fatalities near roadside incidents.

By giving tow truck operators adequate space on the roadway, they can work more efficiently, reducing the time needed to clear disabled vehicles and manage accident scenes. Global Coverage: Through its network, Towbook processes over 40 million service requests annually in various countries, making these real-time alerts available to Waze users worldwide.

"Our top priority at Towbook is the safety of our customers and stranded motorists," said Dan Smith, Founder of Towbook. "By integrating with Waze, we're not only improving the efficiency of towing operations, but also making a significant contribution to driver awareness and roadside safety. Tow trucks and roadside assistance vehicles often work in dangerous conditions, and this new integration will help keep both motorists and service providers safe."

The new integration reinforces Towbook's commitment to innovation in the towing and roadside assistance industry, while also promoting public safety and awareness on the road.

For more information about Towbook and its latest integration, please contact [email protected]

About Waze

Waze is a GPS navigation app that provides real-time traffic and road information, helping users find the best routes to avoid traffic jams, accidents, or road closures. It works by using data from other drivers who share information about road conditions, speed traps, and incidents. Users can also input updates like accidents or construction, making it a community-driven navigation tool.

