Tower 16 Capital Partners Hires Joe Anfuso as Asset Manager of $250 Million Portfolio of Multifamily Properties

ENCINITAS, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encinitas-based Tower 16 Capital Partners announced it has hired Joe Anfuso, a 15-year veteran in the real estate investment industry, as an asset manager to oversee its multifamily assets throughout the Southwest region.

Joe Anfuso - Tower 16 Capital Partners

Tower 16 currently owns and manages a portfolio of seven properties representing nearly 2,000 apartment units. Anfuso's responsibilities will include managing onsite operations and staff, directing investor reporting and executing the asset business plans. Additionally, Anfuso will play a critical role in the initial acquisition of new assets as well as property dispositions.

"We are excited to have Joe join our team of real estate professionals," said Tower 16 co-founder Mike Farley. "His broad experience in the housing industry will be a great asset for Tower 16 and its investors. We look forward to him making significant contributions to our investments in addition to adding valuable perspective to our senior management team."

Prior to joining Tower 16, Anfuso was the director of acquisitions and asset management for Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate private equity firm located in San Diego. During his seven years with the company, he was responsible for sourcing and managing the company's residential equity investments throughout the western United States.

"I'm delighted to join Tower 16 as I embark on this next phase of my career," said Anfuso. "I was impressed with the company's quick growth in the multifamily industry and their value-add investment philosophy, which I strongly believe in. As such, I made the decision to join what I believe is a dynamic organization that understands the future of multifamily investing."

Previous to Presidio, Anfuso worked for TriPacific Capital Advisors where he was responsible for managing the firm's western region investment portfolio on behalf of the Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA). Anfuso has also held positions with Chelsea Investment Corporation, an affordable housing developer, as well as Fairfield Residential, a nationwide multifamily owner/operator.

Anfuso earned a master's degree in real estate from the University of San Diego and a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Northern Arizona University.

"The addition of Joe to our team will allow Tower 16 to continue to grow while maintaining a sharp focus on executing on our existing investments," said company co-founder Tyler Pruett. "We believe the best has yet to come for Tower 16, and we're glad to have Joe play a role in that future success."

