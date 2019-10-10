Tower Arch Capital Completes Recapitalization of SnugZ USA

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital is pleased to announce that it has recapitalized SnugZ USA, LLC ("SnugZ") in partnership with its President and CEO, Brandon Mackay.

President and CEO Brandon Mackay said, "SnugZ has grown to become a leading player in the promotional products industry, starting with lanyards and identification products and expanding into personal care and premium gifting. We're proud of our growth over the past 30 years and believe this partnership with Tower Arch Capital will further strengthen our ability to innovate new products, expand into additional product segments, and target and acquire existing promotional product supplier businesses to better serve our loyal customers."

David Topham, a Partner at Tower Arch Capital, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Brandon and his team. SnugZ's innovative manufacturing and forward-thinking culture have advanced the promotional product industry and what it means to deliver high quality and creative products. This next chapter of growth will be very exciting as we continue to enhance SnugZ's excellent design, delivery, and customer service offerings."

About SnugZ USA, LLC

Founded in 1989, SnugZ is a pioneering promotional products manufacturer serving over 7,000 professional buyers in the promotional space. The company designs and manufactures a leading array of lanyard, identification, personal care, and gifting products. For more information, please visit https://snugzusa.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity fund. Tower Arch focuses on partnering with and growing high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to small companies to give them the tools they need to achieve their full potential. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

