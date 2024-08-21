Tower Company EuroTeleSites to Advance Digital Transformation with Sitetracker

Cost and time savings will drive efficiencies; powerful analytics sharpens rollout strategies

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, will implement its software at EuroTeleSites , third largest listed company in Europe with markets in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Serbia. With Sitetracker, EuroTeleSites will increase the efficiencies of wireless infrastructure deployments across all countries, improve product management and asset management, and harness its troves of proprietary data for strategic insights.

With more than 13,500 sites across CEE, EuroTeleSites deploys, operates, and maintains a massive network of critical infrastructure that wireless service providers across all six countries use. Rising customer expectations led to the company's plan to move off its legacy asset management software to a modern platform with better usability and built-in data analytics. EuroTeleSites will make that digital transformation with Sitetracker.

"The approximately 400,000 mobile towers of all telcos and TowerCos throughout Europe form the infrastructural backbone of an increasingly digital, mobile society. As a tower operator, this requires close coordination with customers, authorities, landlords and suppliers: from site selection to construction and maintenance. Sitetracker helps us synchronize all the necessary information across countries and in real time and use it more effectively," comments Lars Mosdorf, CFO of EuroTeleSites and responsible for IT, on the potential of the software changeover. "With the introduction of Sitetracker, we are creating state-of-the-art support for our team and the basis for big data analytics, machine learning and, in a later step, digital twins," says Mosdorf, delighted with the forward-looking investment.

Sitetracker continues to see extraordinary success in international markets, particularly in Europe where telecom service providers are investing in high-capacity fiber and wireless infrastructure to deliver much-anticipated 5G services. The Sitetracker product suite , with its built-in best practices for the telco industry, offers a complete telecom ecosystem with prebuilt, intelligent templates and workflows based on years of experience that benefit EuroTeleSites as it moves nimbly to respond to its customers.

"In order to reap the benefits of digital transformation, which include significant cost and time savings, companies must re-imagine old processes and use data to improve them," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "Sitetracker gives telcos and TowerCos the tools to make this shift simply and effectively, so they can move forward with clear, precise, real-time information and focus on serving their customers with maximal efficiency. We look forward to a continued positive relationship with EuroTeleSites."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

About EuroTeleSites

EuroTeleSites, a listed company on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is the leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure and solutions in the CEE region. It is building the region's digital infrastructure by operating 13,552 strategically located sites in the second quarter 2024. In the 2023 reporting period (Sep 22 - Dec 31), 165 employees generated revenues of EUR 71.9 million. As a European player among the top 30 tower companies worldwide, EuroTeleSites´ goal is to further strengthen its position as a trusted partner in the telecommunications industry. Besides A1 as the anchor tenant, customers range from mobile network operators to internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies.

EuroTeleSites is dedicated to delivering reliable and innovative infrastructure solutions to meet the ever-growing connectivity needed in today´s world.