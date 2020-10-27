Tower Hill Insurance and Safeco Insurance: Together, Driving Savings Home in Florida

It's a win-win approach for both customers and their independent insurance agents, who represent two of the state's most trusted insurers — Tower Hill and Safeco. The multi-policy discounts are applied to both the auto and home insurance policies. Tower Hill's President, Don Matz, and Debra Pooley, Southeast Region Field Executive at Safeco, jointly announced the new partnership to agents recently.

While some may consider this an unlikely partnership, quite the opposite is true as Mr. Matz explained. "Both Tower Hill and Safeco champion independent agents, put customers first and prioritize innovation. So this marketing partnership is a natural way for each of us to better serve our independent agents and policyholders." Matz continued, "Tower Hill was founded in 1972 and today is one of Florida's largest residential property insurers. Over the years more than 2 million customers have trusted Tower Hill to protect their homes and businesses, and we expect this partnership to continue that growth."

Together, both teams have worked hard over the last year to make this trailblazing concept a reality. As Mrs. Pooley shared, "We couldn't be more energized about the opportunity!" Safeco Insurance already has several innovative programs available for Florida customers, including the RightTrack® Mobile program, which provides a savings opportunity for safe drivers. After a 90-day driving period, eligible customers receive a premium discount, up to 30%, for the life of the policy.

The new multi-policy discount is applied in addition to the home and auto discounts that Tower Hill and Safeco customers already receive. To learn more, please contact your local Tower Hill or Safeco insurance agent or visit THIG.com/auto today!

About Tower Hill: Founded in 1972, Tower Hill Insurance is a leader among residential and commercial property insurers in the Southeast. Financial strength, product expertise, a comprehensive reinsurance program, and exceptional claims service are core business strategies of the organization.

About Safeco Insurance

In business since 1923, Safeco Insurance sells personal automobile, homeowners and specialty products through a network of more than 10,000 independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. Safeco works hard to be the carrier champion of the independent agent. In a survey conducted in 2020 by Channel Harvest, independent agents named Safeco as the carrier that does more than others to support the overall growth of agencies. Safeco is a Liberty Mutual Insurance company, based in Boston, Mass. For more information about Safeco Insurance, go to www.safeco.com.

SOURCE Tower Hill Insurance Group

