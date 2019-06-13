Tower Hill Specialty Insurance Products Now Available In Arkansas And Mississippi

LOVELAND, Ohio, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Further expanding its presence in the Southeast, Tower Hill Specialty now provides manufactured housing and dwelling fire insurance policies in Arkansas and Mississippi. Tower Hill Specialty offers competitively priced, easy-to-quote packages that are fully customizable, with flexible options for expanded coverage.

Optional features include equipment breakdown and service line endorsements, which afford significant protections to customers. For a low annual premium and deductible, the equipment breakdown option provides coverage for items such as appliances and HVAC systems. Discounts for modern protection devices, including automatic water shutoffs, are also available.

Through a broad distribution network of regional and national insurance carriers and agents, Tower Hill Specialty also writes business in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin. The company's full product lineup includes homeowners, and condominium programs. Specialized coverages for rental homes, rental properties and remodels are available in select markets.

Tower Hill Specialty's President, John Spritzky, explains the company's two-fold approach. "First, we provide quality, high-demand insurance products to underserved markets at the right price. Second, we combine technology with personalized service to deliver superior customer satisfaction and high retention rates."

Spritzky adds, "Key to our success is that we adjust coverage options and pricing to individual markets. In Mississippi, for example, optional windstorm coverage is available up to three miles from the coast. Hurricane and hail deductible options range between $500 and $10,000, based on the customer's risk tolerance and preference."

Tower Hill Specialty products are offered exclusively through Tower Hill Prime Insurance Company, an affiliate in the Tower Hill Family of Companies. Tower Hill Prime currently holds a Financial Strength Rating® of ‟A-"(Excellent) from A.M. Best Company and a Financial Stability Rating® of "A" (Exceptional) from Demotech, Inc. Founded in 2003 and with more than $119 million in surplus as of December 31, 2018, Tower Hill Prime also offers both Personal Lines and Commercial Lines products in select Southeastern states.

About Tower Hill: Ohio-based Tower Hill Specialty, LLC is a subsidiary of Tower Hill Insurance Group, LLC headquartered in Gainesville, Florida. Founded in 1972, Tower Hill Insurance is a leader among residential and commercial property insurers in the Southeast. Financial strength, product expertise, a comprehensive reinsurance program and exceptional claims service are core business strategies of the organization.

