Tower Homes Announces Huntley Knoll Rental Community in Pelham Is Fully Leased

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Homes announced today that Huntley Knoll, its newest rental home community in Pelham, Alabama, is now 100 percent leased. The milestone reflects continued demand for well-designed rental homes in the right locations, even as the Birmingham-area multifamily market adjusts to an influx of new supply.

Huntley Knoll is part of a growing housing category commonly known as Build-to-Rent, which refers to neighborhoods of newly built, single-family homes designed specifically for renting. At Huntley Knoll, residents enjoy private entrances, no shared walls, fenced backyards, and a true neighborhood setting. Leasing and day-to-day management of the community are handled by Fairin.

The 42-home Huntley Knoll community is located near Huntley Park, a 37-home rental neighborhood also developed by Tower Homes. Despite the addition of new rental homes to the immediate area, Huntley Park remains fully occupied, reinforcing the strength of renter demand in Pelham for this type of community.

Over the past 18 months, the Birmingham metropolitan area has seen a significant increase in traditional apartment supply, which has softened occupancy across much of the multifamily sector. Against that backdrop, the lease-up of Huntley Knoll highlights the appeal of premium rental homes that offer more space, privacy, and a neighborhood feel.

"Leasing up Huntley Knoll while maintaining full occupancy at Huntley Park shows that Pelham continues to resonate with renters who want something different from a conventional apartment," said Clint Johnston, President of Tower Homes. "Many renters today value the space and privacy of a single-family home, along with the flexibility of renting and the support of a professional management team."

The Huntley communities are within walking distance of Publix and offer immediate access to major transportation corridors, creating a lifestyle that blends suburban comfort with everyday convenience. This location and design approach appeals to a wide range of residents, including young professionals, right-sizing households, and families.

The success of Huntley Knoll is part of Tower Homes' broader expansion in the Pelham area. In addition to its rental communities, the company is currently selling new construction homes at Huntley Ridge and has announced plans for Silver Ridge, a future community along Highway 11 that will include a mix of rental and for-sale homes.

About Tower Homes

Tower Homes is a Birmingham-based residential developer and homebuilder focused on creating communities where people can truly feel at home. With a growing portfolio of for-sale and rental neighborhoods across Alabama, Tower Homes is committed to thoughtful design, strong locations, and a seamless living experience for residents at every stage of life.

For more information, visit tower-homes.com .

About Fairin

Fairin is a residential leasing and property management company focused on delivering a high-quality rental experience across Alabama. Fairin manages a growing portfolio of thoughtfully designed rental communities, with an emphasis on responsive service, strong local teams, and well-maintained neighborhoods that residents are proud to call home.

For more information, visit leasefairin.com .

