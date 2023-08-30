Tower Internals Market to grow by USD 828.89 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing capacity of crude oil refineries to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tower internals market is estimated to grow by USD 828.89 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 10.15%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. The growing capacity of crude oil refineries is a key factor driving market growth. The expansion of the distillation towers of crude oil refineries is crucial for converting crude oil into various petroleum products. At these towers, heated crude oil enters the distillation column, recovering components such as gasoline, LPG, naphtha, kerosene, and jet fuel, and distillates at different temperatures. In addition, regular maintenance and upgrades of the tower's internal components are essential to maintaining efficiency and reliability. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tower Internals Market

Tower Internals Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (liquid distributor, liquid collector, support and locating grids, and others), application (fine chemical, petrochemical, petroleum, and other), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The liquid distributor segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. In packed columns, the liquid dispenser plays an important role in supporting efficient mass transfer and optimal liquid distribution between the different phases. The efficient liquid delivery system provides uniform flow across the entire bed cross-section, allowing for horizontal leveling and management of multiple incoming feed flows. In addition, market players such as HAT International Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., and Lantec Products offer a wide range of liquid distributors tailored to specific applications. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Tower Internals Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends - M&A as a primary growth strategy is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - Issues related to designing highly complex distillation systems are a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Tower Internals Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tower internals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tower internals market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tower internals market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tower internals market companies

Tower Internals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 828.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aluwind AS, AMACS Process Tower Internals, Beijing Zehua Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd., Finepac Structures Pvt. Ltd., GTI Holdings Pte. Ltd., HAT International Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Kuber Precision Technology, Lantec Products Inc., Mass Transfer Ltd., Matsui Machine Ltd., MTPI Products Pvt. Ltd., Munters Group AB, RASCHIG GmbH, RVT Process Equipment GmbH, Sepco Process Inc., Sulzer Management Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tsukishima Kankyo Engineering Ltd., and Woven Metal Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

