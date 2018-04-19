Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend

LIVONIA, Mich., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR), a leading integrated global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies, today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share on the Company's common stock, payable June 8, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 10, 2018.
