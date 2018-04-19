Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Tower International

13:00 ET

LIVONIA, Mich., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR), a leading integrated global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies, today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share on the Company's common stock, payable June 8, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 10, 2018.

Contact:
Derek Fiebig
Executive Director, Investor & External Relations
(248) 675-6457
fiebig.derek@towerinternational.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tower-international-declares-quarterly-dividend-300633133.html

SOURCE Tower International

Related Links

http://www.towerinternational.com

Also from this source

Mar 02, 2018, 08:38 ET Tower International Reports the Filing of a Universal Shelf...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Tower International

13:00 ET