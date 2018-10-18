Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Tower International, Inc. [NYSE: TOWR], a leading integrated global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies, today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share on the Company's common stock, payable December 7, 2018 to shareholders of record on November 8, 2018.

Contact:

Derek Fiebig

Executive Director, Investor & External Relations

(248) 675-6457

fiebig.derek@towerinternational.com

SOURCE Tower International

