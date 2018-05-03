Tower International Reports First Quarter Results and Affirms Earnings and Free Cash Flow Outlook for 2018

"Tower delivered solid financial results in the first quarter as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS were slightly ahead of our previous outlook," said CEO Jim Gouin. "Revenue for the quarter increased 13 percent as Tower continues to benefit from the secular trends of outsourcing and a continued production mix shift from cars to trucks and SUVs. This mix shift helped Tower's North American revenue to grow by 16 percent while the industry production declined by 3 percent. These trends, in combination with our solid backlog of net new business, gives us further confidence that we will continue to grow our revenue faster than the industry in total."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin", "adjusted earnings per share", and "free cash flow". We define adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring items and other adjustments described in the reconciliations provided in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues, Adjusted earnings per share exclude certain income and expense items described in the reconciliation provided in this press release. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by continuing operating activities less cash disbursed for purchases of property, plant and equipment. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow as supplements to information provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in evaluating our business and they are included in this press release because they are principal factors upon which our management assesses performance and in certain instances in measuring performance for compensation purposes. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below. The non-GAAP measures presented above are not measures of performance under GAAP. These measures should not be considered as alternatives for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies in our industry may define these non-GAAP measures differently than we do and, as a result, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry; and certain of our non-GAAP financial measures exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating our performance. Given the inherent uncertainty regarding mark to market adjustments of financial instruments, potential gain or loss on our Discontinued Operations, potential restructuring expenses, and expenses related to our long-term incentive compensation programs in any future period, a reconciliation of forward-looking financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not feasible. Consequently, any attempt to disclose such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's projected full year earnings, cash flow and revenues, net new business backlog, business growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "target," and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based upon management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The following important factors, as well as risk factors described in our reports filed with the SEC, could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements:

global automobile production volumes;

the financial condition of our customers and suppliers;

our ability to make scheduled payments of principal or interest on our indebtedness and comply with the covenants and restrictions contained in the instruments governing our indebtedness;

our ability to refinance our indebtedness;

risks associated with our non-U.S. operations, including foreign exchange risks and economic uncertainty in some regions;

any increase in the expense and funding requirements of our pension and other postretirement benefits;

our customers' ability to obtain equity and debt financing for their businesses;

our dependence on our largest customers;

pricing pressure from our customers;

work stoppages or other labor issues affecting us or our customers or suppliers;

our ability to integrate acquired businesses;

our ability to take advantage of emerging secular trends;

risks associated with business divestitures; and

costs or liabilities relating to environmental and safety regulations.

We do not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

TOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts - unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017









Revenues

$ 563,506

$ 497,590 Cost of sales

503,660

441,290 Gross profit

59,846

56,300 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

32,234

29,225 Amortization expense

112

103 Restructuring and asset impairment charges, net

1,548

3,911 Operating income

25,952

23,061 Interest expense

5,162

453 Interest income

157

47 Net periodic benefit income

558

479 Other expense

-

575 Income before provision for income taxes and income from discontinued operations

21,505

22,559 Provision for income taxes

5,067

6,496 Income from continuing operations

16,438

16,063 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

862

1,350 Net income

17,300

17,413 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests

-

68 Net income attributable to Tower International, Inc.

$ 17,300

$ 17,345









Weighted average basic shares outstanding

20,556,613

20,425,216 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

20,951,973

20,820,457









Basic income per share attributable to Tower International, Inc.:







Income per share from continuing operations

$ 0.80

$ 0.78 Income per share from discontinued operations

0.04

0.07 Income per share

0.84

0.85









Diluted income per share attributable to Tower International, Inc.:







Income per share from continuing operations

$ 0.79

$ 0.77 Income per share from discontinued operations

0.04

0.06 Income per share

0.83

0.83









Dividends declared per share

$ 0.12

$ 0.11

TOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands - unaudited)













March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017









ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 65,602

$ 123,688 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,429 and $1,385

333,695

239,319 Inventories

86,697

78,745 Assets held for sale

44,428

44,250 Prepaid tooling, notes receivable, and other

79,755

78,481 Total current assets

610,177

564,483









Property, plant, and equipment, net

554,549

535,272 Goodwill

65,732

63,665 Deferred tax asset

82,217

83,035 Other assets, net

14,762

13,642 Total assets

$ 1,327,437

$ 1,260,097









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Short-term debt and current maturities of capital lease obligations

$ 31,785

$ 42,048 Accounts payable

350,896

323,271 Accrued liabilities

142,547

113,949 Liabilities held for sale

17,228

17,336 Total current liabilities

542,456

496,604









Long-term debt, net of current maturities

344,218

344,738 Deferred tax liability

4,916

4,807 Pension liability

45,577

47,813 Other non-current liabilities

98,649

96,263 Total non-current liabilities

493,360

493,621 Total liabilities

1,035,816

990,225









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

224

223 Additional paid in capital

344,968

344,153 Treasury stock

(36,882)

(36,408) Accumulated surplus

40,699

29,712 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(57,388)

(67,808) Total stockholders' equity

291,621

269,872









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,327,437

$ 1,260,097

TOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands - unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017









OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$ 17,300

$ 17,413 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

862

1,350 Income from continuing operations

$ 16,438

$ 16,063









Adjustments required to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash used in continuing operating activities:







Deferred income tax provision

$ 3,167

$ 3,955 Depreciation and amortization

21,395

17,766 Non-cash share-based compensation

703

499 Pension income, net of contributions

(2,237)

(2,351) Change in working capital and other operating items

(55,620)

(84,356) Net cash used in continuing operating activities

$ (16,154)

$ (48,424)









INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Cash disbursed for purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net

$ (28,942)

$ (23,909) Net cash used in continuing investing activities

$ (28,942)

$ (23,909)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from borrowings

$ 4,009

$ 236,744 Repayments of borrowings

(15,966)

(192,426) Original issuance discount

-

(1,808) Debt financing costs

-

(4,083) Dividend payment to Tower stockholders

(2,465)

(2,242) Proceeds from stock options exercised

112

938 Purchase of treasury stock

(474)

(761) Net cash provided by / (used in) continuing financing activities

$ (14,784)

$ 36,362









Discontinued operations:







Net cash from / (used in) discontinued operating activities

$ 1,605

$ (570) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities

(1,212)

(406) Net cash from / (used in) discontinued financing activities

(455)

497 Net cash used in discontinued operations

$ (62)

$ (479)









Effect of exchange rate changes on continuing cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,856

$ 1,185









NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$ (58,086)

$ (35,265)









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:







Beginning of period

$ 123,688

$ 62,788









End of period

$ 65,602

$ 27,523

TOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS (Amounts in thousands - unaudited)





















































Segment Data

Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017



Revenues

Adjusted

EBITDA

Revenues

Adjusted

EBITDA Europe

$ 171,618

$ 8,739

$ 160,152

$ 11,176 North America

391,888

44,370

337,438

34,549 Consolidated

$ 563,506

$ 53,109

$ 497,590

$ 45,725



































Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31,











2018

2017







Net income attributable to Tower International, Inc.

$ 17,300

$ 17,345







Restructuring and asset impairment charges, net

1,548

3,911







Depreciation and amortization

21,395

17,766







Lease expense

2,450

-







Acquisition costs and other

101

75







Long-term compensation expense

1,663

912







Interest expense, net

5,005

406







Net periodic benefit income

(558)

(479)







Other expense

-

575







Provision for income taxes

5,067

6,496







Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(862)

(1,350)







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

68







Adjusted EBITDA

$ 53,109

$ 45,725











































Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31,







2018

2017







Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

$ (16,154)

$ (48,424)







Cash disbursed for purchases of PP&E

(28,942)

(23,909)







Free cash flow

$ (45,096)

$ (72,333)











































Net Debt Reconciliation

March 31,

December 31,











2018

2017







Short-term debt and current maturities of capital lease obligations

$ 31,785

$ 42,048







Long-term debt, net of current maturities

352,074

352,886







Debt issue costs

(7,856)

(8,148)







Total debt

376,003

386,786







Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(65,602)

(123,688)







Net debt

$ 310,401

$ 263,098









TOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CERTAIN ITEMS INCLUDED IN NET INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)





















After tax

Before tax



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

















Income / (expense) items included in net income, net of tax:















Restructuring and asset impairment charges, net















One-time restructuring actions

$ (835)

$ (2,155)

$ (1,115)

$ (3,476) Interest expense















Mark-to-market gain on derivative financial instruments

-

2,655

-

4,282 Other Expense















Debt refinancing costs

-

(357)

-

(575) Discontinued operations















Income from discontinued operations

862

1,350

862

1,350 Noncontrolling interests















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests*

-

(68)

-

(68) Total items included in net income, net of tax

$ 27

$ 1,425

























Net income attributable to Tower International, Inc.

$ 17,300

$ 17,345

























Memo: Average shares outstanding (in thousands)















Basic

20,557

20,425







Diluted

20,952

20,820

























Income per common share (GAAP)















Basic

$ 0.84

$ 0.85







Diluted

0.83

0.83

























Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.82

$ 0.76

























* Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued operations















