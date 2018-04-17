Tower International to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

LIVONIA, Mich., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR), a leading global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies, will report first quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 3, 2018, via PR Newswire. At 11:00 a.m. EDT on that date, a conference call is scheduled to discuss the results in further detail, as well as other related matters.

To participate in the conference call: