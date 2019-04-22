Tower International to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LIVONIA, Mich., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR), a leading manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies, will report first quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2, 2019, via PR Newswire. At 1:00 p.m. EDT on that date, a conference call is scheduled to discuss the results in further detail, as well as other related matters.

To participate in the conference call:

Domestic calls: (866) 393-4576

International calls: (706) 679-1462

Tower will provide a broadcast of the conference call for the general public via a live audio webcast. The conference call, along with the financial results release, presentation material and other supplemental information, can be accessed through Tower's Web site at www.towerinternational.com.

The audio replay will be available two hours following the call at:

Domestic calls: (855) 859-2056

International calls: (404) 537-3406

The audio replay will be available until June 1, 2019 (Conference I.D. 1508207).

Investor & Media Contact:

Derek Fiebig

(248) 675-6457

fiebig.derek@towerinternational.com

SOURCE Tower International

Related Links

http://www.towerinternational.com

