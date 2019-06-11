Tower International to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 13ᵗʰ in Boston

LIVONIA, Mich., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower International, Inc. [NYSE: TOWR], will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, Massachusetts.

Derek Fiebig, Executive Director, Investor and External Relations will present at 1:00PM EDT. Mr. Fiebig will provide a corporate overview, business update and discuss other related matters. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.threepartadvisors.com, or in the investor relations section of Tower's website: www.towerinternational.com.

Tower International is a leading manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving original equipment manufacturers ("OEMS"). We offer our automotive customers a broad portfolio, supplying body-structure stampings, frame and other chassis structures, and complex welded assemblies for small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and sport utility vehicles.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

Contact:

Derek Fiebig

Executive Director, Investor & External Relations

(248) 675-6457

fiebig.derek@towerinternational.com

SOURCE Tower International

Related Links

http://www.towerinternational.com

