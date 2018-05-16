Tower Urology Offers GAINSWave® in Los Angeles

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Premal Desai, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Tower Urology is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA.

Tower Urology was born approximately fifty years ago. At the end of World War II, Dr. Barney Silver, returned from service in the South Pacific and started his urologic practice at the old Cedars of Lebanon Hospital on Sunset Boulevard.

The practice continued to grow rapidly allowing for the addition of Dr. Stuart (Skip) Holden, Dr. Stephen (Buddy) Sacks, Dr. Norman Nemoy, Dr. Arnold Cinman and Dr. Sharron Mee, the first female urologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Tower Urology has a patient base in excess of 40,000, and continues to see about 4,000 new patients per year. Of the surgical and office procedures done routinely today by the Tower Urology, many are new and innovative, introduced within the last ten years and include: extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) – the non-surgical treatment of kidney and ureteral stone disease; lasers in the management of stone, bladder and prostate disease; laparoscopy; innovative approaches in the treatment of prostatic and bladder cancers, sexual dysfunction with the use of injectables and implants; kidney and prostate ultrasound; tomography; sophisticated chemical diagnostic testing, microwave therapy for BPH and biofeedback for incontinence.

