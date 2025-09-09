TowerBrook Capital Partners Appoints Jack Azagury as Senior Advisor to Support Growth in Business Services Sector

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. ("TowerBrook"), an international investment firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Azagury as a Senior Advisor. In this role, Mr. Azagury will advise TowerBrook's portfolio companies in the Business Services sector and work closely with the sector investment team to identify and evaluate future opportunities. Mr. Azagury will also serve as the Chair of the Board for BRG, and as a Board Member at CBTS.

Mr. Azagury joins TowerBrook after a 29-year career at Accenture, where he most recently served as Group Chief Executive for Consulting, leading Accenture's global consulting team, its 42 industries and enterprise functions, including Industry X, and serving on the company's Executive and Global Management Committees. He brings extensive international experience from the UK, France, Japan, and the U.S., and has held senior roles including Market Unit Lead for the U.S. Northeast and Lead for North America Resources.

Mr. Azagury brings deep strategy, technology, and operational experience and is a recognized thought leader on digital and AI based transformation, operational improvement programs, and the energy industry. He is a frequent speaker and author on these topics.

Jonathan Bilzin, co-CEO and Managing Partner of TowerBrook Capital Partners said: "We are thrilled to welcome Jack to TowerBrook. His nearly three decades at Accenture and leadership at the highest levels of the firm reflect the depth of his experience in global professional services. Jack's track record in driving large-scale transformation and technology-enabled change will make him an exceptional partner as we continue to grow and shape the future of our firm."

Walter Weil, Managing Director and Business Services Sector Lead of TowerBrook Capital Partners, said: "Jack's guidance will be invaluable as we continue to support our portfolio companies and innovate in the professional services sector. His outstanding leadership experience and deep knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio and drive growth across these lines."

"I'm excited to embark on my next chapter as a Senior Advisor at TowerBrook. The firm's commitment to building enduring, resilient, and responsible businesses deeply aligns with my own values and experience in leading global teams and helping clients through their large-scale transformations," said Jack Azagury, "I look forward to working with the TowerBrook team and with BRG and CBTS, to help these very talented teams achieve their full potential."

About TowerBrook Capital Partners

TowerBrook Capital Partners is a modern value investor focused primarily on transforming services businesses across four sectors in Europe and North America: business services, consumer products and services, financial services and healthcare. TowerBrook champions founders, entrepreneurs and management teams as they grow and transform their companies, helping them become long-lasting leaders in their industries. Informed by deep industry expertise, TowerBrook develops theses and then targets and invests with intentionality to build portfolios that deliver meaningful customer and shareholder value, and have a positive impact on society. TowerBrook has $25 billion of assets under management and invests through private equity, structured opportunities, growth & impact, and strategic partnerships, offering flexibility across the capital structure. TowerBrook takes an entrepreneurial, multinational, single-team approach and since inception in 2000, the firm has invested in more than 110 companies on both sides of the Atlantic. TowerBrook is the first mainstream private equity firm to be certified as a B Corporation, demonstrating leadership in commitment to responsible business practices.

For more information, please visit www.towerbrook.com

