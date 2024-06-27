TowerCom Selects Sitetracker to Help Manage Explosive Growth

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TowerCom Enterprises, a leading national wireless infrastructure developer, has partnered with Sitetracker to standardize its telecommunications operations. Sitetracker, the leader in deployment operations management, will enable TowerCom to manage its tower deployments, operations, and maintenance more quickly and efficiently amid the company's significant growth.

TowerCom had been relying on multiple disparate technologies to manage its assets and development operations. With contracts from some of the world's largest wireless service providers, TowerCom knew it needed a more sophisticated and insightful platform on which to run its business. After evaluating several options, TowerCom selected Sitetracker due to its ease of scalability, integrations with other business software including its accounting systems, and the dedication of the Sitetracker team.

"We're looking forward to having a fully integrated development, sales, and asset tracking platform that will provide a comprehensive solution to integrate our business operations," said George Davis, TowerCom's Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner. "We expect Sitetracker to significantly enhance the ability of our senior management to report results in real time and deliver for our carrier clients and investments. From new site development to accounting, we see the value in the insights and efficiencies that Sitetracker will bring to our growing business."

With Sitetracker's specialized, purpose-built Tower platform, TowerCom can:

Streamline site development

Facilitate rapid deployment of build-to-suit projects

Centralize previously disconnected data sources

Maximize tower monetization

Optimize tower operations

"Modern tower companies are evolving to keep pace with the dynamic telecom industry that is prioritizing 5G and denser networks in both urban and rural areas," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "Those that are the most successful, like TowerCom, use Sitetracker, to enable them to make better business decisions and ultimately deliver faster connectivity. This puts TowerCom at a competitive advantage and delivers better outcomes for their customers."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

