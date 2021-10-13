TowerData and FreshAddress Merge to Form Premier Email Data Technology Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TowerData, LLC ("TowerData"), a leading technology company that powers email-based identity matching solutions, has merged with TZP's portfolio company FreshAddress, LLC ("FreshAddress"), an email marketing intelligence company that helps businesses clean, protect, and grow their email lists for maximum return on investment. The merger is supported by a strategic investment from TZP Group ("TZP"), a multi-strategy private equity firm.



Together, FreshAddress and TowerData become the market leader of email verification and hygiene services and will continue to provide marketers and data scientists with fast, easy, and secure access to the accurate and complete data they need to better understand the person behind the email address. Powered by combined data assets leveraging over 1.5 billion historical email and postal addresses linked to mobile ids, cookies, demographics, and over 1 billion monthly activity signals, the companies currently service thousands of clients, including 25% of the Fortune 100, America's largest nonprofits, and leading technology and data companies.



Tom Burke, CEO of TowerData, along with an experienced executive team from both companies, will provide leadership to the combined organization. Bill Kaplan, the co-founder and CEO of FreshAddress, will work with Mr. Burke to effectuate the integration of the companies, remaining with the business as a Strategic Advisor. The combined company will be headquartered in New York with additional offices located in Boston and Chicago, as well as remote locations across the United States & internationally.



"We are excited about our merger with FreshAddress and partnership with TZP, and the opportunity to leverage the combined strengths of our two businesses," said Tom Burke. "TowerData and FreshAddress are both known for a customer-first philosophy, market-leading offerings, and expertise in all things email. By joining together, we reinforce our position as the premier source for technology-driven email data solutions."



Integration of products and services begins immediately, with TowerData clients gaining access to FreshAddress's SafeToSend® and SafeToSend+ email verification, hygiene, and monitoring services, the most powerful and accurate offering available, while FreshAddress clients will benefit from the over 1 billion monthly signals fueling TowerData's Email Activity Metrics to help further clean and protect their customer databases. Together, the companies will leverage their ever-growing data assets to continue adding features to their global Email Verification and Deliverability services, expanding coverage of Identity Matching and Email Intelligence services, and accelerating their Fraud Prevention program.



"We're excited to be joining forces with TowerData, a company we've partnered with since their early beginnings," said Bill Kaplan, "Our two businesses have successfully helped companies and nonprofits maximize their engagement, revenues, and profits through email for over twenty years." By combining our platforms, data assets, and expertise, we will be able to provide our clients with the best tools for protecting and enhancing their email databases through real-time APIs, automated FTP, and via self-service portals."



"The merger of these two industry leaders provides an opportunity to further expand and set new standards of quality and service that enable marketers to clean, enhance, and safely grow their customer databases," stated TZP Partner, Rodney Eshelman. "We plan to accelerate growth through product expansion, new product development, and strategic acquisitions to meet the evolving needs of our existing and future clients."



Garros Group LLC served as strategic and financial advisor to TowerData in this transaction.



About TowerData

TowerData is a technology company that powers email-based Identity Matching Solutions with real-time, comprehensive, and accurate email data. With TowerData's suite of services, marketers and data scientists can improve the quality, depth, and reach of their data to meet customers with the right message in the right place at the right time. More information can be found at www.towerdata.com.



About FreshAddress

FreshAddress is an email marketing intelligence company that helps businesses clean, protect, and grow their email files for maximum return on their investment. Service offerings include industry-leading, patented Email Change of Address (ECOA) service, SafeToSend® Email Validation, and a full suite of appending services. For more information, please visit www.freshaddress.com.



About TZP

TZP Group is a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately $2.0 billion across its family of funds including TZP Capital Partners, TZP Small Cap Partners, TZP Strategies, and TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. focused on control, growth equity, and structured capital investments in growing business services and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.



About Garros Group

Garros Group is a boutique investment bank focused on the intersection of data, technology and digital. Garros Group is known for its deep sector-specific knowledge, strong client relationships, and history of work with the best-in-class companies in adtech/martech, performance marketing, eCommerce and digital media.



